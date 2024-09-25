Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) are double-digit underdogs (-13) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the Boston College Eagles (3-1). The game has a 54.5-point over/under.
The Eagles beat the Michigan State Spartans, 23-19, in their most recent game. The Hilltoppers won versus the Toledo Rockets in their most recent game, 26-21.
Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Boston College
|-13 (-110)
|-498
|+368
|54.5
|-111
|-109
Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Prediction
- Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+13)
- Pick OU: Under (54.5)
- Prediction: Boston College 29, Western Kentucky 23
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Eagles 34, Hilltoppers 21.
- The Eagles have an 83.3% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hilltoppers hold a 21.4% implied probability.
- Boston College has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Western Kentucky has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
Boston College vs. Western Kentucky: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Boston College
|Western Kentucky
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|32 (42)
|26.5 (79)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|14.8 (31)
|26.3 (94)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|4 (52)
|6 (89)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (23)
|7 (23)
Boston College 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Thomas Castellanos
|QB
|729 YDS (64.3%) / 10 TD / 2 INT
112 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG
|Treshaun Ward
|RB
|255 YDS / 2 TD / 63.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC
7 REC / 116 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 29 REC YPG
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|16 REC / 258 YDS / 2 TD / 64.5 YPG
|Reed Harris
|WR
|3 REC / 149 YDS / 2 TD / 37.3 YPG
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|DL
|18 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK
|Carter Davis
|DB
|18 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Kam Arnold
|LB
|20 TKL / 0 TFL
|Neto Okpala
|DL
|13 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
Western Kentucky 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Caden Veltkamp
|QB
|651 YDS (73.9%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
26 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 6.5 RUSH YPG
|Kisean Johnson
|WR
|22 REC / 336 YDS / 3 TD / 84 YPG
|Elijah Young
|RB
|133 YDS / 2 TD / 33.3 YPG / 3.2 YPC
15 REC / 136 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 34 REC YPG
|Easton Messer
|WR
|16 REC / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Devonte' Mathews
|DB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Kylan Guidry
|LB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
|Hosea Wheeler
|DL
|9 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Darius Thomas
|LB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
