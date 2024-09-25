College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Michigan State at Boston College
Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:43 p.m. ET

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) are double-digit underdogs (-13) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the Boston College Eagles (3-1). The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

The Eagles beat the Michigan State Spartans, 23-19, in their most recent game. The Hilltoppers won versus the Toledo Rockets in their most recent game, 26-21.

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre unveil their Week 4 Big Ten bets, including USC covering (-5.5) and defeating Michigan at the Big House, along with Illinois covering (+8) vs. Nebraska and Michigan State (+6.5) upsetting Boston College.

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Boston College vs Western Kentucky Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Boston College-13 (-110)-498+36854.5-111-109

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+13)  
  • Pick OU: Under (54.5) 
  • Prediction: Boston College 29, Western Kentucky 23

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Eagles 34, Hilltoppers 21.
  • The Eagles have an 83.3% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hilltoppers hold a 21.4% implied probability.
  • Boston College has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • Western Kentucky has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Boston CollegeWestern Kentucky
Off. Points per Game (Rank)32 (42)26.5 (79)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)14.8 (31)26.3 (94)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)4 (52)6 (89)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (23)7 (23)

Boston College 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Thomas CastellanosQB729 YDS (64.3%) / 10 TD / 2 INT
112 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG
Treshaun WardRB255 YDS / 2 TD / 63.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC
7 REC / 116 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 29 REC YPG
Lewis BondWR16 REC / 258 YDS / 2 TD / 64.5 YPG
Reed HarrisWR3 REC / 149 YDS / 2 TD / 37.3 YPG
Donovan EzeiruakuDL18 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK
Carter DavisDB18 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Kam ArnoldLB20 TKL / 0 TFL
Neto OkpalaDL13 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK

Western Kentucky 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Caden VeltkampQB651 YDS (73.9%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
26 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 6.5 RUSH YPG
Kisean JohnsonWR22 REC / 336 YDS / 3 TD / 84 YPG
Elijah YoungRB133 YDS / 2 TD / 33.3 YPG / 3.2 YPC
15 REC / 136 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 34 REC YPG
Easton MesserWR16 REC / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 50.8 YPG
Devonte' MathewsDB5 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Kylan GuidryLB5 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
Hosea WheelerDL9 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Darius ThomasLB5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

