College Football Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:43 p.m. ET

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) are double-digit underdogs (-13) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the Boston College Eagles (3-1). The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

The Eagles beat the Michigan State Spartans, 23-19, in their most recent game. The Hilltoppers won versus the Toledo Rockets in their most recent game, 26-21.

Colin & JMac's Big Ten bets: USC beats Michigan, Illinois, Michigan State cover | The Herd Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre unveil their Week 4 Big Ten bets, including USC covering (-5.5) and defeating Michigan at the Big House, along with Illinois covering (+8) vs. Nebraska and Michigan State (+6.5) upsetting Boston College.

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs Western Kentucky Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Boston College -13 (-110) -498 +368 54.5 -111 -109

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Prediction

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+13)

Pick OU: Under (54.5)

Prediction: Boston College 29, Western Kentucky 23

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Eagles 34, Hilltoppers 21.

The Eagles have an 83.3% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Hilltoppers hold a 21.4% implied probability.

Boston College has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Western Kentucky has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boston College vs. Western Kentucky: 2024 Stats Comparison

Boston College Western Kentucky Off. Points per Game (Rank) 32 (42) 26.5 (79) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 14.8 (31) 26.3 (94) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 4 (52) 6 (89) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (23) 7 (23)

Boston College 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Thomas Castellanos QB 729 YDS (64.3%) / 10 TD / 2 INT

112 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG Treshaun Ward RB 255 YDS / 2 TD / 63.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC

7 REC / 116 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 29 REC YPG Lewis Bond WR 16 REC / 258 YDS / 2 TD / 64.5 YPG Reed Harris WR 3 REC / 149 YDS / 2 TD / 37.3 YPG Donovan Ezeiruaku DL 18 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK Carter Davis DB 18 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Kam Arnold LB 20 TKL / 0 TFL Neto Okpala DL 13 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK

Western Kentucky 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Caden Veltkamp QB 651 YDS (73.9%) / 6 TD / 2 INT

26 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 6.5 RUSH YPG Kisean Johnson WR 22 REC / 336 YDS / 3 TD / 84 YPG Elijah Young RB 133 YDS / 2 TD / 33.3 YPG / 3.2 YPC

15 REC / 136 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 34 REC YPG Easton Messer WR 16 REC / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 50.8 YPG Devonte' Mathews DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Kylan Guidry LB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK Hosea Wheeler DL 9 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Darius Thomas LB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK

