'BIG Bets': Can Indiana cover against Michigan?
Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.
Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their best bets for Week 11 of the college football season, focusing on a few Big Ten teams.
Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."
(All times ET)
IOWA @ UCLA (Friday, 9 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Colin's pick: Iowa -6
Colin's thoughts: "This Iowa team is scoring points. They're always a good defense, excellent special teams. This team is ball control. UCLA's offense struggles. And I also think UCLA probably played their game of the year last week. I think they get humbled."
PURDUE @ No. 2 OHIO STATE (Saturday, noon, FOX/FOX Sports App)
J-Mac's pick: Under 53.5 points scored
J-Mac's thoughts: "Ohio State, game of the month against Penn State [last week]. I think we'll see a little regression. They'll dial back the aggressiveness. Maybe this is a 35-10."
MARYLAND @ No. 1 OREGON (Saturday, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network)
Colin's pick: Oregon -24.5
Colin's thoughts: "These programs are going in totally different directions. Oregon is getting better every week, Maryland is getting worse. Oregon is the best home team in the country. Better than Georgia and Texas."
MICHIGAN @ No. 8 INDIANA (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS)
J-Mac's pick: Indiana -14
J-Mac's thoughts: "This kid [Kurtis] Rourke for Indiana, a transfer — he's 24 years old. This guy knows how to sling it. Indiana is doing some things. They are real."
WASHINGTON @ No. 6 PENN STATE (Saturday, 8 p.m., Peacock)
Colin's pick: Over 46 points scored
Colin's thoughts: "[Penn State head coach] James Franklin is 28-1 against everybody but Michigan and Ohio State. They roll to a lot of big wins. Washington's defense gave up almost 475 yards to USC. … I think Washington is capable enough to score some points."
J-Mac's pick: Penn State -13.5
J-Mac's thoughts: "You don't make money long-term betting double-digit favorites. However, what do you think the fallout was from that Penn State loss [to Ohio State]? We heard a lot of negativity around Franklin. Do they rally around that and galvanize?"
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Oregon favored; Ohio State, Georgia tied
College football Week 11 preview: How Deion Sanders, Colorado can make the CFP
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 10
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's college football Week 11 study guide
2024 College Football Week 11 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket: Updated after Week 10
College football playoff predictions: Big Ten, SEC occupy eight of 12 spots
2024 College Football odds Week 11: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Shedeur Sanders separates from pack
