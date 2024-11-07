College Football 'BIG Bets': Can Indiana cover against Michigan? Updated Nov. 7, 2024 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their best bets for Week 11 of the college football season, focusing on a few Big Ten teams.

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

(All times ET)

IOWA @ UCLA (Friday, 9 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Colin's pick: Iowa -6

Colin's thoughts: "This Iowa team is scoring points. They're always a good defense, excellent special teams. This team is ball control. UCLA's offense struggles. And I also think UCLA probably played their game of the year last week. I think they get humbled."

PURDUE @ No. 2 OHIO STATE (Saturday, noon, FOX/FOX Sports App)

J-Mac's pick: Under 53.5 points scored

J-Mac's thoughts: "Ohio State, game of the month against Penn State [last week]. I think we'll see a little regression. They'll dial back the aggressiveness. Maybe this is a 35-10."

MARYLAND @ No. 1 OREGON (Saturday, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Colin's pick: Oregon -24.5

Colin's thoughts: "These programs are going in totally different directions. Oregon is getting better every week, Maryland is getting worse. Oregon is the best home team in the country. Better than Georgia and Texas."

MICHIGAN @ No. 8 INDIANA (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS)

J-Mac's pick: Indiana -14

J-Mac's thoughts: "This kid [Kurtis] Rourke for Indiana, a transfer — he's 24 years old. This guy knows how to sling it. Indiana is doing some things. They are real."

WASHINGTON @ No. 6 PENN STATE (Saturday, 8 p.m., Peacock)

Colin's pick: Over 46 points scored

Colin's thoughts: "[Penn State head coach] James Franklin is 28-1 against everybody but Michigan and Ohio State. They roll to a lot of big wins. Washington's defense gave up almost 475 yards to USC. … I think Washington is capable enough to score some points."

J-Mac's pick: Penn State -13.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "You don't make money long-term betting double-digit favorites. However, what do you think the fallout was from that Penn State loss [to Ohio State]? We heard a lot of negativity around Franklin. Do they rally around that and galvanize?"

