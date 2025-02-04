College Football Big 12 Conference releases 2025 football schedule Published Feb. 4, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big 12 Conference announced its 2025 football schedule on Tuesday morning.

The 30th year of Big 12 football kicks off Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland, with Kansas State taking on Iowa State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The season will conclude with the annual Big 12 Championship Game in the first week of December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The schedule will see all 16 Big 12 programs play nine league games. There will be 14 games against opponents from other Power 4 conferences throughout non-conference play.

Here is a look at the 2025 Big 12 college football schedule:

