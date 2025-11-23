AP Top 25: Oregon Back In Top 5, Miami (Fla.) Leads Pack of Ranked ACC Teams

Oregon returned to the top five of The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday, five ACC teams were ranked for the second time this season and Georgia Tech took the biggest fall after its second loss in three games.

Ohio State , Indiana and Texas A&M remained the top three teams for a sixth straight week, and Georgia was No. 4 for the second week in a row.

Oregon jumped over idle Ole Miss to No. 5, its highest ranking since it was No. 3 in the Oct. 5 poll. The Ducks strengthened their College Football Playoff resume with a 15-point victory over then-No. 16 USC, extending their winning streak to five games.

Ole Miss was followed by Texas Tech , Oklahoma , Notre Dame and Alabama .

Ohio State is No. 1 for a 13th straight week going into its game at No. 15 Michigan . The Buckeyes received 58 first-place votes and were 53 points ahead of Indiana, which was listed first on seven voters' ballots. Texas A&M got the remaining first-place vote.

Miami, which beat Virginia Tech by 17 points on the road, moved up a spot to No. 13 and was the highest-ranked of five ACC teams. Virginia climbed two spots to No. 17. Georgia Tech, beaten 42-28 at home by Pitt, dropped eight rungs to No. 23.

Pittsburgh, which has three losses, was one spot behind the two-loss Yellow Jackets. No. 25 SMU re-entered the poll for the first time since Sept. 2.

No. 20 James Madison of the Sun Belt remained the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the AP poll. The Dukes, up one spot from a week ago, came from behind to beat Washington State, 24-20.

No. 21 North Texas of the American Conference was one spot ahead of Tulane. The Green Wave were the only Group of 5 team in the CFP selection committee's rankings last week, at No. 24.

Full top 25:

Conference call

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !