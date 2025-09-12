College Football 2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Carson Beck, Dante Moore Setting the Pace Updated Sep. 14, 2025 12:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the college football season saw the nation's top quarterbacks continue to deliver.

Miami's Carson Beck, Oregon's Dante Moore and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier each led their teams to their first conference wins in 2025. Oklahoma's John Mateer remains the front-runner, but the Heisman Trophy race is shaping up to be a tight one.

Here's a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the third full Saturday of the college football season.

John Mateer gained 364 total yards in Oklahoma's win over Temple on Saturday. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mateer kept rolling on Saturday, throwing for 282 yards, rushing for 62 more and scoring a touchdown through the air and on the ground. The Sooners improved to 3-0 after defeating Temple, 42-3. After seeing his Heisman odds skyrocket to the top of the list after Oklahoma's win against Michigan in Week 2, Mateer remains at the top following Week 3.

Carson Beck is undefeated as a starter at University of Miami, and has thrown for 812 yards and seven TDs. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Beck has the Miami Hurricanes looking like one of the best teams in the nation. On Saturday, they ended No. 18 South Florida’s Cinderella run in decisive fashion, as Beck threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another score on the ground.

Dante Moore is undefeated as Oregon's starter, leading the Ducks over Northwestern on Saturday. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Moore wasn’t as dominant in Oregon’s Big Ten debut as he had been in the Ducks’ first two games, throwing for 178 yards with one touchdown and one interception on Saturday. But the result was the same: Oregon beat Northwestern 34-14 to remain undefeated.

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 220 yards and a touchdown in LSU's first SEC win of the season. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Nussmeier led LSU to its first SEC win of the season, a 20-10 victory over Florida. He didn't have a spectacular outing, throwing for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but it was enough to get the job done.

Jeremiah Smith has 20 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns through three games this season. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Smith delivered his best performance of the 2025 season on Saturday in Ohio State's 37-9 win over Ohio. He hauled a season-high nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

