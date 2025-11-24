2025 College Football Rankings: Georgia Climbs to No. 3, Texas A&M Drops Out of Top 5

The balance of power shifts once again to the Big Ten and away from the SEC.

The nation’s top two teams — consensus No. 1 and No. 2 — will enter the Big Ten Championship Game undefeated.

Meanwhile, after Texas defeated Texas A&M for the second consecutive year, no SEC team will enter its conference title game unbeaten. The SEC’s former top-ranked team, Texas A&M, didn’t even qualify for the championship, and the Texas squad that beat the Aggies also lost to Ohio State earlier this season.

For the last two seasons, the national champion has emerged from "The Game," where it just means more. In that same span, the SEC hasn’t even sent a team to the title game.

It wouldn’t shock anyone if Ohio State and Indiana face off not once but twice in the postseason. What remains to be seen is whether the SEC can even find a path back to the national championship game.

Here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 14 of the college football season:

25. Missouri (8-4), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 14 result: Defeated Arkansas, 31-17

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy simply can't be stopped. The sophomore rushed for a game-high 157 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' regular-season finale, marking his eighth 100-yard game in 12 contests.

24. Houston (9-3), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 14 result: Defeated Baylor, 31-24

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman accounted for 322 total yards — including 121 on the ground — and three touchdowns to cap the program's first nine-win regular season since 2021 and only its second since 2016.

23. James Madison (11-1), Previously Ranked: 21

Week 14 result: Defeated Coastal Carolina, 59-10

James Madison put together an 11-win season in just Year 2 under head coach Bob Chesney and has as many losses to Power 4 teams as programs like Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas Tech, and BYU. Yet even with a 12-1 record and a conference title, the Dukes could still be left out of the CFP.

In a 24-team playoff, JMU has a shot as one of the two highest-ranked Group of 6 teams, or even as an at-large pick. Still, the harsh reality is that the Dukes could finish 13-1 and never get a chance to test themselves against the sport’s elite.

22. Arizona (9-3), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 14 result: Defeated Arizona State, 23-7

The Wildcats trailed the Sun Devils at halftime before reeling off 20 points in the second half, and their defense created more turnovers (five) than it allowed first downs (three).

21. Tulane (10-2), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 14 result: Defeated Charlotte, 27-0

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall will be in his fourth conference championship game in as many years as a head coach. Tulane — along with UNT and James Madison — have a better shot at the CFP than programs like Vanderbilt, Texas, Miami, and Utah.

If that’s not reason enough to expand the CFP to 24 teams, then you might just not like college football.

20. Navy (9-2), Previously Ranked: 19

Week 14 result: Defeated Memphis, 28-17

The Midshipmen are the first team to hold Memphis to under 20 points in the Tigers’ last 52 games. A win against Army would give Navy back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history.

19. North Texas (11-1), Previously Ranked: 18

Week 14 result: Defeated Temple, 52-25

North Texas capped its best regular season ever with 11 wins, punching its ticket to the American Conference Championship Game. With a win next weekend, North Texas could earn its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

18. Michigan (9-3), Previously Ranked: 15

Week 14 result: Lost to Ohio State, 27-9

The Wolverine offense ran fewer than 50 plays against the Buckeyes. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood passed for just 63 yards, and star wide receiver Andrew Marsh didn’t record a single catch.

17. Virginia (10-2), Previously Ranked: 17

Week 14 result: Defeated Virginia Tech, 27-7

With its first win over Virginia Tech this decade, the Cavaliers secured just the second 10-win season in program history and a berth in the ACC Championship Game. A victory there would also earn UVA its first trip to the CFP.

Neither accomplishment seemed within reach for a team that had won just 11 games combined over the previous three seasons. It’s a remarkable turnaround under coach Tony Elliott, who should be a lock for ACC Coach of the Year.

16. USC (9-3), Previously Ranked: 22

Week 14 result: Defeated UCLA, 29-10

The Trojans would be the last automatic qualifier to the proposed 24-team CFP as the fourth-best Big Ten team, thanks to a 7-2 conference record and a head-to-head win over Michigan.

But once again, this blue blood will have to watch another season go by without earning a shot at the national championship.

15. Utah (10-2), Previously Ranked: 16

Week 14 result: Defeated Kansas, 31-21

The Utes finished 10-2 after going 5-7 last year, narrowly missing a chance at the Big 12 title game. In a 24-team College Football Playoff, Utah is likely one of the top teams and would be a worthy contender for a national championship.

14. Vanderbilt (10-2), Previously Ranked: 14

Week 14 result: Defeated Tennessee, 45-24

Quarterback Diego Pavia led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win regular season with another stellar performance: 383 total yards — including 165 rushing — and three total touchdowns. He is one of the best players in the country and should be considered a Heisman finalist, representing one of the most remarkable turnarounds in major college football history.

13. Alabama (10-2), Previously Ranked: 12

Week 14 result: Defeated Auburn, 27-20

Alabama notched a win over its rival and punched its ticket to the SEC Championship Game.

Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson threw three touchdown passes, all to junior wideout Isaiah Horton, who had just five total touchdowns in the previous 11 games combined.

12. Notre Dame (10-2), Previously Ranked: 13

Week 14 result: Defeated Stanford, 49-20

Have the Fighting Irish done enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff? That’s the million-dollar question.

Marcus Freeman’s team certainly looked the part Saturday night, rolling up 49 points and 514 yards of offense in a dominant win over Stanford.

11. Miami (Fla.) (10-2), Previously Ranked: 11

Week 14 result: Defeated Pitt, 38-7

The Hurricanes are still ranked behind Notre Dame in the CFP selection committee’s rankings, but after beating No. 22 Pitt to cement a 10-win season, you’d expect that to change. Then again, with that bunch of suits, nothing should be assumed.

10. BYU (11-1), Previously Ranked: 9

Week 14 result: Defeated UCF, 41-21

BYU’s season now comes down to one game.

The Cougars could use style points, but their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff hinge entirely on Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game. To secure a spot, they must beat the only team that has defeated them this season: Texas Tech.

9. Texas (9-3), Previously Ranked: 10

Week 14 result: Defeated Texas A&M, 27-17

The Longhorns have beaten Texas A&M two years in a row, and no one enjoys it more than Texas RB Quintrevion Wisner, who recorded Texas’ first 100-yard rushing performance of the season with 155 yards.

Texas might still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff, but its 3-2 record against top-10 teams — and a loss to a 3-9 Florida team that fired its head coach in October — does little to help its case.

8. Texas Tech (11-1), Previously Ranked: 8

Week 14 result: Defeated West Virginia, 49-0

The Red Raiders left no doubt they are the best team in the Big 12 with a showcase win for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Texas Tech racked up 572 total yards, including 300 passing from quarterback Behren Morton, 33 first downs, and 188 rushing yards — all without a single 100-yard rusher.

7. Oklahoma (10-2), Previously Ranked: 7

Week 14 result: Defeated LSU, 17-13

Take a sigh of relief, Sooner fans. It wasn’t pretty — far from it —but at 10-2, Oklahoma is now in position to host a first-round CFP game after winning four straight.

Oklahoma’s defense continues to shine, holding the Tigers to just 198 total yards in the victory.

6. Texas A&M (11-1), Previously Ranked: 3

Week 14 result: Lost to Texas, 27-17

Texas A&M came oh, so close. But after falling to their in-state rival for the second straight year, the Aggies not only drop in the rankings, they won’t even get a shot at the SEC title.

5. Ole Miss (11-1), Previously Ranked: 6

Week 14 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 38-19

Lane Kiffin’s future as head coach at Ole Miss had no bearing on how his team played with yet another 350-yard passing performance and 100-yard rushing performance from Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, respectively.

4. Oregon (11-1), Previously Ranked: 5

Week 14 result: Defeated Washington, 26-14

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, while the Ducks' defense smothered Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. from start to finish.

Dan Lanning’s squad is now 11-1 and hitting its stride at exactly the right moment.

3. Georgia (11-1), Previously Ranked: 4

Week 14 result: Defeated Georgia Tech, 16-9

Death, taxes and the Georgia Bulldogs.

That's now eight straight wins for the Dawgs in this rivalry called "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This is a Bulldogs team lying in wait for a postseason they expect to punish opponents in.

2. Indiana ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(12-0), Previously Ranked: 2

Week 14 result: Defeated Purdue, 56-3

The Hoosiers punctuated their first-ever undefeated regular season with 355 yards on the ground in a dominant win over in-state rival Purdue.

It was a statement for the six weeks ahead. Indiana looks like a team capable of not just contending — but winning — a national title.

1. Ohio State (12-0), Previously Ranked: 1

Week 14 result: Defeated Michigan, 27-9

Ohio State is the best team in the country.

The Buckeyes broke a nearly six-year losing streak to Michigan, secured their first undefeated regular season since 2019, earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2020, and notched their 16th consecutive victory.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young.