2025 College Football Odds: Which Squads Can Reach 10 Wins?

Yes, we're only one week into college football — but why not poke around to see who might top 10 wins this year?

Annually, plenty of programs manage to get there. In fact, 18 teams won at least 10 regular-season games last season.

Who might accomplish the feat in 2025?

Let’s check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 29.

Team to win 10+ regular-season games in 2025

Ohio State: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Penn State: -250 (bet $10 to win $14.00 total)

Oregon: -250 (bet $10 to win $14.00 total)

Clemson: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Notre Dame: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Boise State: -200 (bet $10 to win $15.00 total)

Georgia: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.55 total)

Texas: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.55 total)

Liberty: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Alabama: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

In 2024, every team that made the College Football Playoff had at least 10 regular-season wins, including eventual national champion Ohio State, which ended with 14 wins total.

Since 2005, the Buckeyes have hit the 10-win regular season mark every year except 2011 and 2020 (Covid Year).

Alabama, on the other hand, fell short of 10 wins for the first time in 16 years in 2024, finishing with nine. Despite leading all programs in CFP appearances with eight (2014-18, 2020-21, 2023), the Tide didn’t reach the postseason last year, Kalen DaBoer's first season as head coach.

And while every team that made the CFP last year reached double-digit wins, six other programs did, too, but did not make the CFP: Miami (FL), Iowa State, BYU, Army, Memphis and Louisiana.

