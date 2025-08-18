College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Can Big Ten Powers Go Undefeated? Published Aug. 18, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Going undefeated in college football is a rare achievement.

Only a handful of teams have finished with a perfect record over the last 30 years.

And while t he preseason poll was released last week, and the Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1, oddsmakers aren’t convinced they are the team most likely to complete an unbeaten season.

So, if not Texas, then who?

Let's take a look ahead at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 18.

To finish the 2025 regular season undefeated

Penn State: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Ohio State: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Notre Dame: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Clemson: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Georgia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Liberty: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Oregon: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Texas: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Alabama: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Boise State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Miami (FL): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Since 1994, a handful of FBS programs have gone without a loss.

Nebraska boasts the most undefeated seasons with three, all coming from 1994 to 1997. Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Utah, Auburn and Alabama each have two over the last three decades.

Since the AP first released its Top 25 list in 1936, however, there have been 64 NCAA-recognized undefeated champions, including co-title holders, according to ESPN. Notre Dame has the most undefeated, championship-winning campaigns with six, followed by Nebraska and Alabama, each with five.

The most recent squad to go undefeated was Michigan in 2023, finishing 15-0 and capturing the CFP title.

Georgia accomplished the same the year prior.

The longest streak of perfection over the last 30 years spanned from 1997 to 2002, during which at least one program went undefeated in six consecutive seasons.

After winning their first national championship under Ryan Day and posting a 14-2 record last year, the Ohio State Buckeyes sit atop the oddsboard to go undefeated in 2025. But they share that top spot with Penn State, which finished 13-3 in 2024 and enters this season at No. 2 in the AP Poll, one spot ahead of OSU.

Meanwhile, Texas — despite its No. 1 AP preseason ranking — is tied at seventh on the oddsboard.

The Longhorns went 13-3 last season, with their first loss coming in Week 7 to Georgia.

