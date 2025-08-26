College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Arizona State, Utah, Texas Tech in Tight Big 12 Race Published Aug. 27, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's crowded at the top of the Big 12 betting board.

In fact, from an odds perspective, there's not much separation between the first four teams.

Will one of those top four teams take the conference title in 2025, or will a team further down the board make a charger?

Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 26.

Big 12 Conference Championship Game Winner

Arizona State: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Utah: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Texas Tech: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Baylor: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Iowa State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

TCU: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kansas State: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Kansas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

BYU: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Colorado: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cincinnati: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Houston: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

West Virginia: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Arizona: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

UCF: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Oklahoma State: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

The Big 12 Conference formed in 1994 but kicked off conference play in 1996.

From 2010 to 2016, however, the championship game was on hiatus. The Big 12 dropped below the NCAA-mandated 12-team requirement to use a championship game to determine the conference winner.

In 2017, the conference championship game returned. Instead of division winners, though, the best two teams by conference record played for the title.

Currently, the reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils are the slight favorites to win the conference again at +550. ASU easily defeated Iowa State 45-19 to secure the title in 2024.

Tied for second on the board at +600 are Utah and Texas Tech.

While Texas Tech has been in the Big 12 since 1996, the Utes only joined the fold in the 2024 academic year. Utah went 5-7 in its first year in the conference. The Red Raiders went 8-4 in the 2024 regular season but lost their bowl game to Arkansas.

Baylor, who last won the Big 12 in 2021, isn't far behind at +700.

An interesting team to watch a little further down the list is Colorado at +2800.

Because the Buffaloes lost both Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, many analysts doubt they'll have as much success in 2025 as they did in 2024.

"The team just isn’t as talented this season," FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz wrote, explaining why he's wagering on the team to go under 6.5 wins.

