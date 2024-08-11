College Football 2024 Fresno State football predictions: Ranked No. 52 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresno State Bulldogs ranking: 52/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 5th in Mountain West (+475 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Duke (51), Troy (50), UTSA (49), Brigham Young (48), Texas Christian (47)

Teams behind them: Georgia Tech (53), Central Florida (54), Texas State (55), Arizona State (56), Cincinnati (57)

[Fresno State 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: While no one was quite paying attention east of California, Jeff Tedford picked up former No. 1 overall recruit and USC EDGE Korey Foreman and handed him to a defense that has the talent to hunt the MWC title. But it's gonna be The Mikey Keene Show in Fresno. After throwing for 2,976 with 24 TDs and 10 INTs on a team that finished 9-4, including three losses in their last four games in 2023, a 3,500-yard, 35-TD, 10-INT season might be the difference between nine wins and winning Fresno State the MWC championship.

Fresno State's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (+110) Under 8 (-140)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]



share