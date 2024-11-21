College Football 2024 College Football Week 13 action report: 'There are a lot of faithful Hoosier bets' Published Nov. 21, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indiana is one of the bigger surprises of the college football season. The Hoosiers are a perfect 10-0 straight up (SU), and they’re getting bettors to the pay window too, going 8-2 against the spread (ATS).

In fact, before a close win over Michigan in their last outing, the Hoosiers covered in eight consecutive games.

"Indiana has been a cover monster this year," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

But in college football Week 13 odds, the Hoosiers are an underdog for the first time this season. And a big underdog at that, traveling to Ohio State for a massive Big Ten showdown in the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

Bookmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on Indiana vs. Ohio State odds and more, in the Week 13 college football betting nuggets.

College Football Rocks On FOX

Indiana is coming off a bye, following its closest game of the year, a 20-15 Week 11 victory over Michigan. The Hoosiers were 14.5-point home favorites and built a 17-3 halftime lead. But they then had to hang on for the win.

Ohio State (9-1 SU/5-5 ATS) rolled over Northwestern 31-7 in Week 12, but fell short of covering as a 28-point road favorite.

The Buckeyes have one loss, but it was a more-than-respectable 32-31 setback at Oregon. The Ducks are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Ohio State is No. 2.

Indiana, though unbeaten, checks in at No. 5.

The Buckeyes opened as 11-point favorites and were up to -13.5 by Wednesday. But there’s certainly interest in the upstart Hoosiers.

"We’re seeing a lot of Indiana money, including on the moneyline," Feazel said, noting some bettors are hoping for an Indiana outright upset in Saturday’s noon ET kickoff on FOX. "Curt Cignetti is a phenomenal coach, and the Hoosiers are looking to prove that they belong. There are a lot of faithful Hoosier bets.

"But the line is moving up, which shows the sharps are on the Ohio State side."

Feazel said sharp money landed on the Buckeyes at -12.

CFB Week 13 Super Six bets: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Action On Army

Like Indiana, Army is another surprising unbeaten team that is also bringing home the bacon for bettors, at 9-0 SU and 7-2 ATS. But also, like the Hoosiers, the Black Knights face their biggest test by far in Week 13.

Army meets Notre Dame (9-1 SU/8-2 ATS) at Yankee Stadium in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Fighting Irish opened as 17-point favorites, bottomed out at -14 on Monday morning, rebounded to -15 briefly on Tuesday and have been at -14.5 since.

"It’s Captain America at QB, Bryson Daily, vs. a very talented Notre Dame team," Feazel said. "We’re seeing a lot of Army money, similar to Indiana. There was sharp action on Notre Dame -14, but the public sentiment is on Army.

"But I’m guessing we’re gonna need Army, even with the early backing on the Black Knights, because of the wide Notre Dame fan base."

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is heading to SEC country, where Texas and Texas A&M are tied for first, with both teams 5-1 SU in conference play. All signs point to a make-or-break game in the Nov. 30 Texas-Texas A&M showdown in College Station.

But first, the Longhorns must get by Kentucky this weekend in Austin, while the Aggies need to do the same as a short favorite at Auburn.

Texas (9-1 SU/6-4 ATS) is favored by 20.5 points over Kentucky (4-6 SU/6-4 ATS). The Wildcats are 15th in the 16-team SEC, but Stone believes coach Mark Stoops’ squad can stay within the number in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. ET matchup.

"Kentucky has been at its best against the better teams on its schedule this season," Stone said. "They've played three teams ranked in the top seven at the time and covered vs. all three as a large underdog, including the shocking victory at Ole Miss."

On Sept. 28, Kentucky was a 15-point road ‘dog and stunned Ole Miss 20-17. Kentucky also covered against then-top ranked Georgia and then-No. 7 Tennessee. The Wildcats lost to Georgia 13-12 as a 22.5-point home underdog, and lost at Tennessee 28-18 as a 17.5-point underdog.

"I'm not saying Texas is treating Kentucky as an afterthought, with A&M on deck," Stone said. "But it's human nature to look ahead, to look forward. I think Kentucky gives Texas all it can handle and covers the generous number."

CFB Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Oklahoma vs. Alabama

College Football Rocks On FOX, Part II

After the Big Noon Kickoff between Indiana and Ohio State, it’s streaking Colorado vs. resurgent Kansas on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Buffaloes (8-2 SU and ATS) have won seven of their last eight games, while covering the spread in all eight.

The Jayhawks followed a five-game losing streak by going 3-1 SU/4-0 ATS in their last four outings.

Just last weekend, Kansas dealt a blow to then-Big 12 leader BYU’s conference championship and College Football Playoff hopes. The Jayhawks were 2.5-point road underdogs and won 17-13.

Kansas would love to play spoiler again vs. Coach Prime & Co. in a quasi-neutral-site game at Arrowhead Stadium. Caesars opened Colorado -1.5 and quickly got to -2.5 on Sunday, then made a couple visits to -3.

Late Wednesday night, the Buffs stood at -3 (-105).

"This is a big game for Colorado, to stay on track for the Big 12 title game," Feazel said. "It’s mostly Colorado action we’re seeing so far, coupled with the Over. I assume we’ll continue to see a lot of Colorado action.

"Kansas is a very talented team, but its record doesn’t reflect that. This is gonna be a challenging game for Colorado."

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

By late Wednesday night, there wasn’t much in the way of big bets on college football Week 13 odds. Caesars Sports reported an $11,000 play on Indiana +11.5 vs. Ohio State. If the Hoosiers stay within the number, then the bettor profits $10,000 (total payout $21,000).

In College Football Playoff futures odds, though, Caesars saw a $50,000 wager on Georgia +500 to win the National Championship. If that ticket gets to the pay window, then the bettor profits a hefty $250,000 (total payout $300,000).

Then there’s this little bet to win big, mentioned in this space several weeks ago, tied to the Army-Notre Dame game: $200 on Army +500000 to win the national title. In easier-to-read format, that’s 5000/1 odds on the Black Knights, for a wager made in July at Caesars.

Granted, a lot still has to happen. But a lot already has happened with unbeaten Army. If the Black Knights upset Notre Dame, this bet gets infinitely more interesting.

That’s because the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion gets a bid into the 12-team College Football Playoff. Right now, Boise State (No. 14) would be that team, out of the Mountain West.

But Army is the second-highest-ranked Group of 5 team, at No. 19. The Knights could get in the playoff mix by knocking off Notre Dame, then winning the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

Even if Army makes the CFP, it’d still take a miracle to win it all. But in that unlikely event, the bettor would profit $1 million.

Dare to dream, everybody. Dare to dream. Enjoy the games this weekend.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

