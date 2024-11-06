College Football 2024 College Football Week 11 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 6, 2024 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 11 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 11.

Record:

Last Week: 5-2-1

Season: 29-28-2

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Florida @ No. 5 Texas (noon, ABC)

Yup, the dreaded three-legged, same-game parlay, in essence. I’d be absolutely shocked if we saw Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway this week, and with all the other injuries the Gators suffered in a physical game with Georgia last week, it’s a terrible spot for them. Texas is off an idle week, has one of the best pass defenses in the country and will make it nearly impossible for the Gators to move the ball. This has 38-7 written all over it.

PICK: Under 48 points scored by both teams combined, Texas (-21.5) to win by more than 21.5 points and Florida team total Under 13.5 points scored

No. 17 Iowa State @ Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Sometimes, when a team has had a magical start to the season, and it suffers that first loss, it takes a little bit to bounce back. Doubt sets in, and that's what I’m worried about here with Iowa State. Kansas’ record isn’t good, but the Jayhawks have been in every game and QB Jalon Daniels has been playing his best ball of the season over the last three weeks. Surely, Cyclone Nation will travel en masse to Arrowhead, but this will test the Clones' mettle, as they have lost close games to KU each of the last two years. KU will not be in the Big 12 title game this year but will have a huge say, as the Jayhawks have Iowa State, play at BYU and then host Colorado in the next three weeks.

PICK: Kansas (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 16 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC)

This is a bit of a risk, as we do not know the status of Ole Miss WR Tre Harris or RB Henry Parrish. But with the way Carson Beck has been turning the ball over — coupled with Georgia's inability to run the ball against a defense that leads the nation in sacks and creates a ton of pressure — Georgia could be in big trouble this week. The fact the number is less than a field goal certainly gives off "I dare you to bet UGA" vibes. Maybe the Bulldogs will show up like they did in Austin, but the Rebels are primed to win outright.

PICK: Ole Miss (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

No. 21 Colorado @ Texas Tech (4 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app )

The Buffaloes are very live to win the Big 12 and this could be their toughest remaining game. The Red Raiders are feeling frisky after a huge upset win at Iowa State last week, by virtue of a fantastic late drive. This game, however, presents a multitude of different challenges, as Tech just cannot get after the QB and stop the pass. It could be an absolute field day for Shedeur Sanders & Co. CU is rested since the win over Cincinnati and I think the Buffs get out of Lubbock — where Tech has already allowed 51 to Abilene Christian, 41 to Cincinnati and 59 to Baylor this season — with a win.

PICK: Colorado (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

PICK: Colorado team total Over 32.5 points scored

Oklahoma State @ TCU (7 p.m., FS1)

Oklahoma State hasn’t won a Big 12 game, and I wonder if the Cowboys have checked out on the season after blowing that game in Provo a few weeks ago. They allow big play after big play through the air and that should suit Josh Hoover and the TCU offense well after the Horned Frogs came up just short last week in Waco. This could get very ugly if TCU gets an early score.

PICK: TCU (-11) to win by more than 11 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:

Ole Miss +125

UAB +200

Virginia Tech +205

LSU +125

Kansas +130

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .



