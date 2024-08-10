College Football 2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets Published Aug. 10, 2024 7:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football landscape is going to look a lot different this season, the SEC in particular.

With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas — both of which left the Big 12 — the SEC will eliminate its divisions and instead have all 16 teams compete against each other. With that, the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season, instead of the two division winners.

Texas, in its first season in the SEC, is tied for the highest projected win total for this upcoming season alongside Georgia.

After an impressive 2023 campaign, in which he led Texas to a College Football Playoff berth, Quinn Ewers will return as the starting QB for the Longhorns.

However, many believe Georgia is still the team to beat in the SEC in 2024.

The Bulldogs return 16 starters, including preseason Heisman favorite Carson Beck (+750) and star defensive back Malaki Starks.

And the biggest change? After 17 seasons, Nick Saban will no longer be the head coach at Alabama. Can Kalen DeBoer fill his massive shoes with the Tide?

Oddsmakers believe it will be challenging for DeBoer, as Alabama has its lowest preseason title odds and projected win total since 2008.

Here's a look at every SEC team's projected win total at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 10.

Georgia

Over 10.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 10.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Texas

Over 10.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24)

Under 10.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88)

Alabama

Over 9.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Ole Miss

Over 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Missouri

Over 9.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 9.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

LSU

Over 9: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 9: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Tennessee

Over 8.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Under 8.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Texas A&M

Over 8.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 8.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Oklahoma

Over 7.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 7.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Auburn

Over 7.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Under 7.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Kentucky

Over 6.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 6.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

South Carolina

Over 5.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 5.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Arkansas

Over 4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Florida

Over 4.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Under 4.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Mississippi State

Over 4: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Under 4: +130 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Vanderbilt

Over 3: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 3: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

FOX Sports gambling analyst Geoff Schwartz gives his best future bets within the SEC.

Texas Over/Under 10.5 wins

The Longhorns are officially in the SEC for 2024, and their schedule is littered with potential losses.

I’m wagering they will lose two of their 12 games.

Texas is fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance and while expectations are rightfully high, the team is just not as good as it was last season. The Longhorns lost two receivers, two defensive tackles and one running back, all drafted in the first 52 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Texas did reload at the receiver position via the portal, and I wouldn’t doubt the Texas offense under head coach Steve Sarkisian, I think it’s fair to question the defense heading into this season. Last season's defense was one of the better units at stopping the run but put together poor performances stopping the pass against teams with competent passing attacks. Now, their two best run-stuffing defensive tackles are in the NFL, and it’s unlikely any of the replacements are as good.

What happens to the passing defense without a rush up the middle? I fear it’s enough to cost them two games.

Texas has a two-game stretch against Oklahoma in Dallas, followed by hosting Georgia. They need to split those games in order to stay above the 10-win mark. Of course, winning both is possible, but beating Georgia after Oklahoma seems like a tough task.

That leaves Texas with no margin for error on their win total. One more loss — potentially on Thanksgiving weekend at Texas A&M, when Mike Elko has A&M playing good ball — and I get my Under 10 wins bet to cash.

Texas is firmly a 10-win team and I will wager on it.

PICK: Texas Under 10.5 wins

Alabama to win the SEC

If you asked me to pick a conference winner without any gambling odds tied to my answer, I’d default to Georgia in 2024. However, I think +700 is too good to pass up for an Alabama team that’s far more loaded with talent than we give them credit for.

Yes, Alabama went through a coaching change, with Nick Saban retiring and Kalen Deboer taking over for the legend. Some players transferred, but DeBoer was able to retain a good amount of the roster and bring in his own players.

Everywhere he’s coached, the winning has followed immediately.

DeBoer took over a 4-8 Washington program that was in complete disarray, and within two years, the Huskies were playing for a championship. DeBoer has a remarkable 104-12 record over five years at Sioux Falls (three-time national champion), two years at Fresno State and two at Washington (Pac-12 champions).

The Alabama schedule sets up well for an appearance in the SEC title game if it handles the business in front of them. Georgia is at home after a bye week. Bama is at LSU after a bye week and at Tennessee in between home games against South Carolina and Missouri.

This number for them to win the conference title will not be better, and it’s something to have in your back pocket later in the season.

PICK: Alabama to win the SEC (+700)

Ole Miss at Florida

Florida has a bye on Oct. 26, but then the fun begins. These are its next four games: Georgia in Jacksonville, Texas in Austin, LSU at home, followed by Ole Miss to end the four-game stretch.

That’s four straight top-12 teams.

That stretch might end Billy Napier’s time at Florida and his team will be exhausted by the time the Rebels come to Gainesville. Ole Miss will also have a bye week to prepare for its trip to The Swamp.

This number will be well over a touchdown by kickoff. Jump on this now before the season starts.

PICK: Ole Miss (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

