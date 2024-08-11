2024 Charlotte football predictions: Ranked No. 128 by RJ Young
Charlotte 49ers Ranking: 128/134
Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here
Conference ranking: 13th in American Athletic (+8000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Ball State (127), UTEP (126), Louisiana Tech (125), Florida International (124), Florida Atlantic (123)
Teams behind them: Eastern Michigan (129), Temple (130), Kent State (131), Akron (132), Kennesaw State (133)
RJ's take: After finishing 3-9 in 2023, maybe Biff Poggi will wear sleeves. He's certainly cleaned up the roster’s image with former Florida QB Max Brown, former Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton and Khafre Brown.
Max Brown nearly led an upset of Cotton Bowl champ Missouri last year. Norton has great potential to be a 1,000-yard back and Khafre Brown averaged more than 16 yards per catch at USF last year.
Charlotte's Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-125) Under 3.5 (-105)
