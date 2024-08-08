2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
College football season kicks off in two weeks, and bettors are diving into various ways to bet on the season that lies ahead.
To name a few, you can wager on national championship futures, Heisman odds and season win totals for each Power 4 conference team.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, bettors can also wager on programs' chances to actually earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Let's take a look at the odds as of Aug. 8.
BETTING FAVORITES TO MAKE 12-TEAM CFP PLAYOFF FIELD:
Ohio State: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
Georgia: -600 (bet $10 to win $10 to win $11.67 total)
Oregon: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
Texas: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Notre Dame: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)
Penn State: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Ole Miss: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Alabama: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
At -650, the Buckeyes have the shortest odds to make the newly formatted 12-team postseason.
On a recent episode of Bear Bets, Colin Wilson of "The Action Network" noted that Ohio State's price was "too high."
"The price is horrible. Can somebody tell me why this team is -700 [at the time] to make the Playoff and Oregon is -300 to make the Playoff, but they have the same win total?"
Fourth on the list is Texas at -200.
The Longhorns' quarterback room has been a hot topic recently, with Arch Manning being designated as the backup to Quinn Ewers, who's currently third in Heisman futures.
Can Burnt Orange make it to the playoffs in back-to-back years?
Eighth on the board is Alabama at +100.
The Tide's coaching staff looks significantly different from last year with the departure of head coach Nick Saban. A $10 bet on 'Bama +100 would win you $20 if Kalen DeBoer can guide his squad to a postseason appearance.
