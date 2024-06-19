2024-25 College Football odds: How will former Pac-12 schools perform in Big Ten?

College Football
With the new conference realignments set to begin in the 2024-25 college football season, the Big Ten will have a completely different look to it. 

The Big Ten Conference will add four teams for the upcoming season: UCLA, Oregon, USC and Washington. This will be the first season with 18 teams in the conference and no divisional format. 

The two teams that will meet in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship will be decided by conference winning percentage and tiebreakers, with all 18 teams competing for two spots.

Ohio State (+140) is the current favorite to win the Big Ten title. 

Despite losing Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes acquired quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State and star running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss via the transfer portal. 

In addition, the Buckeyes will bring in former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as their play-caller. He’ll get a chance to work with wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, who return, as well as true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who coach Ryan Day says "has a chance to be special." 

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the Big Ten Championship Game (w/o New Jersey): 

Ohio State: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Oregon: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Penn State: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Michigan: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
USC: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Iowa: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Washington: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Nebraska: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Wisconsin: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Maryland: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
UCLA: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Michigan State: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Indiana: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Northwestern: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)
Minnesota: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Illinois: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Purdue: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Outside of conference power Ohio State, can a former Pac-12 team make its mark in its first season in the Big Ten? 

The former Pac-12 team with the best odds to win the Big Ten is Oregon at +210. 

With Bo Nix headed to the NFL, the Ducks brought in transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma

In 2023, Gabriel led the Sooners to a 10-2 record as he threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’ll join standout wide receiver Tez Johnson, who returns for the Ducks. 

The Washington Huskies also make their way to the Big Ten as the reigning Pac-12 champs. 

They are currently 60-1 to win the Big Ten after losing head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, as well as Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze to the NFL Draft. 

Jedd Fisch and Will Rogers will take over for the Huskies as head coach and quarterback, respectively. 

Surprisingly, after winning the National Championship and back-to-back Big Ten titles, Michigan has the fourth-lowest odds to win the Big Ten after losing coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. 

