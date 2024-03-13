Providence knocks off Georgetown 74-56 in Big East Conference Tournament
Josh Oduro had 20 points in Providence's 74-56 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night in the Big East Conference Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Friars (20-12) face eighth-ranked Creighton, the second seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Oduro added nine rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter scored 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds and six assists. Ticket Gaines had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The 10th-seeded Hoyas (9-23) were led in scoring by Jayden Epps, who finished with 30 points, four assists and two blocks. Drew Fielder added eight points for Georgetown. Dontrez Styles also had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
