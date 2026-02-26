College Basketball
No. 13 Michigan State Grabs A Close Road Win Over No. 8 Purdue, 76-74
College Basketball

No. 13 Michigan State Grabs A Close Road Win Over No. 8 Purdue, 76-74

Updated Feb. 26, 2026 11:08 p.m. ET

Carson Cooper scored 15 points, Kur Teng had 13 and No. 13 Michigan State survived Braden Smith's missed 3-point attempt with a second to play for a 76-74 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night.

Jeremy Fears Jr. added 12 and Coen Carr had 11 for the Spartans (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten), who snapped a seven-game losing streak at Purdue.

Smith, who became the fifth player in Division I history to reach 1,000 career assists, finished with 12 points and 10 assists for Purdue (22-6, 12-5). Jack Benter had 11 points for the Boilermakers.

After Smith's two free throws closed the deficit to 66-64 with 5:48 left, the Spartans responded with a 6-0 run. Trailing 74-67, Smith hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup to trim the lead to 74-72 with 2:16 left.

Trailing 76-74, Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn missed a chance to tie it with a jumper in the lane with eight seconds left. Michigan State’s Cam Ward missed the front end of one-and-one. The Boilermakers got the rebound and called timeout with 3.4 seconds left to set up the final shot.

Michigan State shot 53% while Purdue hit 49%. Purdue had nine turnovers, three more than Michigan State.

The Boilermakers took a 39-36 lead at halftime. Michigan State hit 48% in the first half with seven lead changes.

Oscar Cluff, who had all 10 of his points in the first half, scored to put Purdue ahead 36-34 with 2:55 left in the first half.

Purdue sank 6 of 11 3-pointers in the first half while Michigan State went 3-for-9 on 3-pointers.

Purdue’s largest lead in the first half was at 13-6. The Spartans used a 10-0 run to take a 16-13 lead with 12:28 left in the first half.

Next, Michigan State plays at Indiana on Sunday, while Purdue is at Ohio State.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: How the Big Ten Can Become an 11-Bid Conference

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: How the Big Ten Can Become an 11-Bid Conference

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes