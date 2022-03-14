Women's College Basketball
NCAAW Tournament odds: March Madness title odds for top women's teams NCAAW Tournament odds: March Madness title odds for top women's teams
Women's College Basketball

NCAAW Tournament odds: March Madness title odds for top women's teams

20 mins ago

Selection Sunday is over which means the teams are officially set for the women's college basketball tournament! 

South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina State and Baylor are leading the pack as the four the No. 1 seeds for this year's March Madness.

The tournament tips off Wednesday, March 16 and the Final Four will be held April 1st and 3rd in Minneapolis.

Let's look at the women's teams with the top odds in this year's tourney (all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY TEAM IN THE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT*

South Carolina: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Stanford: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Connecticut: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
North Carolina State: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Michigan: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Louisville: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Baylor: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Maryland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Tennessee: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Arizona: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Iowa State: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Texas: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Indiana: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Oregon: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
North Carolina: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Iowa: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Kentucky: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Odds as of 3/14/2022*

Are you ready to put your March Madness bracket to the test and wager on the next women's hoops champion? If so, head to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament: 10 key questions for women's bracket
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: 10 key questions for women's bracket

14 hours ago
2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

17 hours ago
UConn star Paige Bueckers cleared to return Friday
Connecticut Huskies

UConn star Paige Bueckers cleared to return Friday

February 24
Tennessee-UConn: Azzi Fudd's 25-point explosion leads Huskies past Vols
Connecticut Huskies

Tennessee-UConn: Azzi Fudd's 25-point explosion leads Huskies past Vols

February 6
UConn-Tennessee: Women's Basketball By The Numbers
Women's College Basketball

UConn-Tennessee: Women's Basketball By The Numbers

February 5
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes