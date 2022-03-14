Women's College Basketball NCAAW Tournament odds: March Madness title odds for top women's teams 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Selection Sunday is over which means the teams are officially set for the women's college basketball tournament!

South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina State and Baylor are leading the pack as the four the No. 1 seeds for this year's March Madness.

The tournament tips off Wednesday, March 16 and the Final Four will be held April 1st and 3rd in Minneapolis.

Let's look at the women's teams with the top odds in this year's tourney ( all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS FOR EVERY TEAM IN THE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT*

South Carolina: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Stanford: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Connecticut: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

North Carolina State: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Michigan: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Louisville: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Baylor: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Maryland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tennessee: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Arizona: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Iowa State: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Texas: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Indiana: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Oregon: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

North Carolina: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Iowa: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kentucky: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)



Odds as of 3/14/2022*

