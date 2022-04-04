College Basketball NCAA men's championship: North Carolina-Kansas By The Numbers 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Here are the numbers to know before North Carolina and Kansas square off for the NCAA men's basketball championship on Monday night.

Matchup: Kansas vs. UNC is the most frequent Final Four matchup in NCAA Tournament history. The two schools will face each other for a record fifth time in the Final Four, having split the previous four matchups. This is the second national championship matchup between Kansas and UNC, and the seventh NCAA Tournament matchup between the two programs. Kansas holds a 4-2 advantage in the previous six matchups and has won its past three NCAA Tournament games against UNC.

Monday marks the second matchup between an 8-seed and a 1-seed in the national championship game since seeding began in 1979. Overall, this is the 91st matchup between an 8-seed and a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and 1-seeds have a 71-19 (.789) record in the previous 90 matchups.

This is also the second matchup between an ACC team and a Big 12 team in the national championship. Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 (OT) in the 2019 title game.

UNC has the second-most title game appearances in tournament history (12), trailing only UCLA (13). Kansas has the fifth-most (10). The Big 12 has now had a different team reach the national championship game in three straight seasons (Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas).

Monday's game features two of the three winningest programs in Men’s Division I history. Kansas has 2,356 total wins — the most ever — and North Carolina has 2,323 total wins, third-most ever.

KANSAS

114-48: Kansas' all-time NCAA Tournament record, a winning percentage of .704.

45-16: The Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament record under Bill Self, a winning percentage of .738.

3-6: Kansas' all-time record in national championship games, a winning percentage of .333. Its six losses in the title game are tied with Duke for the most of any program.

14.0: Remy Martin and Ochai Agbaji are leading Kansas in scoring during the tourney, averaging 14.0 points.

10: Kansas has won 10 straight games, the longest active winning streak in men’s Division I.

25-0: Kansas is 25-0 this season when allowing fewer than 70 points. Kansas has held its opponents to a 35% field goal percentage through five games, the lowest of any team in the tournament.

7-1: The Jayhawks are 7-1 (.875) all time against 8-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They are also 12-9 (.571) all time against ACC opponents in the NCAA Tournament and have won seven straight NCAA Tournament matchups against ACC teams.

16: With a win, Bill Self would become the 16th head coach in men’s Division I history to win multiple national championships. Self would become the third active head coach to win multiple national championships, joining Jay Wright (two) and Rick Pitino (two).

4: With a win, Kansas would earn its fourth national championship, which would tie it with UConn for the sixth-most of any program.

25: David McCormack scored a season-high 25 points in Kansas’ 81-65 win over Villanova in the Final Four, the most points scored by a Kansas player in a Final Four game since 2008 (Brandon Rush, 25 Points in 2008 national semifinal vs. UNC).

5: With a win, Kansas would become the fifth consecutive 1-seed to win the national title.

16.2: Kansas’ average margin of victory, the highest of any team in the tournament.

NORTH CAROLINA

131-48: UNC's all-time NCAA Tournament record, a winning percentage of .732.

5-0: The Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament record under Hubert Davis — a winning percentage of 1.000.

6-5: UNC's all-time record in national championship games, a winning percentage of .545. UNC is 5-1 in its past six national championship game appearances.

20: Brady Manek and Caleb Love are leading UNC in scoring during the tournament, with both averaging 20.0 points per game.

4: Hubert Davis is the fourth head coach in men’s Division I history to reach the national championship game in his first year, joining Bill Hodges (1978-79, Indiana State), Larry Brown (1979-80, UCLA), and Steve Fisher (1988-89, Michigan).

2: With a win, Davis would join Fisher as the only head coaches to win a national title in their first year. Davis would become the 14th head coach to win a national championship at their alma mater.

7: With a win, North Carolina would win its seventh national championship, and would trail only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8) all time.

13-0: Caleb Love led North Carolina with 28 points in its semifinal win over Duke. UNC is now 13-0 this season when Love scores 20-plus points. His 28 points were the most points scored by a UNC player in a Final Four game since 1982 (James Worthy, 28 points in 1982 title game).

9-5: UNC's all-time record against 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Its nine wins against 1-seeds are tied with Duke for the most of any program.

.500: UNC is 5-5 all time against Big 12 opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

30: Armando Bacot recorded his 30th double-double of the season in UNC’s semifinal win over Duke, setting an ACC single-season record. With a double-double in the national championship game, Bacot would tie David Robinson’s NCAA single-season record of 31 double-doubles (set in 1985-86).

21: Bacot had 21 rebounds in UNC’s semifinal win over Duke, the most rebounds by a UNC player in a Final Four game. Bacot is the first player in UNC program history to record 20-plus rebounds in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games.

16.8: Bacot leads all players with 16.8 rebounds per game in the tournament.

