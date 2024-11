College Basketball Michigan State holds off No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 in overtime at Maui Invitational Published Nov. 28, 2024 12:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker combined for eight points in overtime and Michigan State held off No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 on Wednesday night for third place in the Maui Invitational.

Holloman made his first start of the season and led six scorers in double figures with a career-best 19 points for the Spartans (6-2). He scored 16 in the first half on 6-for-6 shooting, including four 3-pointers.

Jaden Akins and Coen Carr scored 14 points apiece, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Frankie Fidler had 13 each and Booker had 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Powell scored 18 points, Elliot Cadeau 17 and RJ Davis 16 for the Tar Heels (4-3).

North Carolina's Seth Trimble sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans played without freshman guard Jase Richardson, who had 18 points in the tournament semifinals against Memphis. Richardson took an elbow to the head against the Tigers on Tuesday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels faced double-digit halftime deficits in all three games on Maui this week. Michigan State's 94 points were the most allowed by North Carolina this season.

Key moment

After North Carolina took a 87-86 lead on a pair of free throws by Cadeau, Booker threw down a dunk off an assist from Holloman on Michigan State's next possession to give his team the lead for good with 2:03 left in overtime.

Key stat

Michigan State shot 54% from the field and made 24-of-31 from the free-throw line. It scored 50 points in the paint to North Carolina's 30.

Up next

Both teams next play on Wednesday as Michigan State opens up Big Ten play at Minnesota, while North Carolina plays host to No. 9 Alabama.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share