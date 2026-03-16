Top-10 Most Impactful Men's College Basketball Transfers in 2025-26 Season

There are myriad qualities that separate good players from the great, with one of the most important being their contribution to the team's overall success.

For transfers, specifically, this can be a tough feat, as they are adjusting to new teammates, coaches and a new program, often in a new conference or even division. The best summation of how impactful a transfer truly was comes at this time, when the dust settles and the regular season is in the rear view.

That said, here are the 10 men's college basketball transfers who wound up having the largest influence this season, and have a chance for even more in March Madness.

Lendeborg spent two years at UAB, a mid-major, before transferring to Michigan in April 2025. In his senior season at UAB, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points per game (the fourth-best mark in the American Conference), 11.0 rebounds per game (first) and 4.2 assists per game (fourth). That success continued after his transfer, as he led Michigan to a dominant showing in the Big Ten: He's averaging 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 50.6% shooting for the Wolverines. Michigan has unique size and depth in the post, with Lendeborg's 6-foot-9 presence contributing to a formidable frontcourt poised to make a strong postseason run.

Michigan finished No. 3 in the final pre-tournament AP Top 25 poll and is a 1-seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Elliot Cadeau, G, Michigan

As a five-star recruit and the top-ranked point guard coming into college, Cadeau was expected to be an immediate superstar at North Carolina. His first two seasons with the Tar Heels didn't go according to plan, however. Cadeau averaged just 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game as a sophomore last season (2024-25). He transferred to Michigan in March 2025 to play for coach Dusty May. He was named to the preseason Bob Cousy Award watchlist for the nation's top point guard after his move and averaged 10.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines this season.

Michigan’s near-undefeated season — 31-3 — has Cadeau’s name written all over it.

Lee, a former Princeton star and Canadian with international experience, has had an interesting season to say the least. Coming from two back-to-back star seasons at Princeton, the expectations were high. For the first six games, it looked like an unfortunate deal for the Gators as he contributed a measly 7.2 points per game in 26.7 minutes. Head coach Todd Golden never dropped his minutes, however, and a breakout 20-point performance against Providence kick-started a turnaround. His numbers jumped up to 11.5 points per game, even showing some flashes on defense, averaging 1.2 steals per game. This improvement has allowed Florida to maintain their identity as an SEC powerhouse and get back to being a 1-seed in March.

Xaivian Lee started slow, but picked up the pace. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Boogie Fland, G, Florida

Boogie Fland’s story with the Gators so far has been inverse to Lee's. Though they put up relatively similar numbers, the consistency and reliability that Fland has provided Florida has been huge. With consecutive 23-point games against Georgia and Tennessee, Gator nation definitely appreciates Boogie’s offensive presence. He pours in 11.6 points and 3.4 assists per game as a dependable asset for Florida’s offensive frontline. On the defensive end, fans should be just as content, as he averages picking 1.8 pockets every game, including an 8-steal game against an offense-heavy Alabama team.

Ryan Conwell, a senior guard transfer from Xavier, is having his best season so far. Transferring to a dominant conference like the ACC comes with its challenges – for Conwell, though, it seemed like there was no skill gap to be found, as he elevated from 16.5 points per game with the Musketeers to 18.7 points per game in 30 minutes with the Cardinals. Leading in points and steals, his impact for Louisville has placed high expectations for his performances in March.

The 7-foot giant from Estonia, Henri Veesaar, has comfortably settled into North Carolina’s soil so far this season. Assuming a greater role with a jump from 20 minutes a night with Arizona to 30 minutes with UNC, his impact on the court has been obvious. Veesaar is averaging an impressive 16.5 points per game on an efficient 61.1% from the field. You might assume this level of efficiency is thanks to a seven-footer working exclusively in the paint, but you would be wrong: Veesaar is shooting 42% from 3-point land on roughly three attempts a game. This efficiency is not only impressive because of the numbers, but because he has just begun to explore this territory of the court. Last year with the Wildcats, he averaged only 1.3 attempts per game. On the other end of the court, he is grabbing 8.4 boards a game, protecting the rim around 1.2 times a game as well and telling the world each game that he is a force to be reckoned with on both ends.

Henri Veesaar doesn't just live in the paint. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Andrej Stojakovic, the son of 3-time all star Peja Stojakovic, has had a great season in his first run with the Fighting Illini. After playing for struggling ACC contender UC Berkeley and a lackluster Pac-12 squad at Stanford, with Illinois, he has been averaging almost 14 points on nearly 50% from the field. The only subpar aspect of his game comes from beyond the arc. He has been having his worst 3-point shooting season at 23.9%. Transitioning into a league like the highly competitive Big Ten is no easy feat, but aside from his 3-point shooting, Stojakovic has had a noticeable impact on Illinois' game.

Making the jump from the Mountain West and New Mexico to the Big Ten and UCLA has not stopped Donovan Dent from having a great senior season. Donovan took this change in stride, starting 32 of 33 games and scoring 13.5 points per game. But, the real story isn’t in his scoring, it is in his playmaking. Donovan is averaging the most assists of his career, and ranks fourth in the nation. He also leads the Bruins in steals averaging 1.6 a game.

If you have watched any Purdue, you have definitely seen Oscar Cluff. The 6-11 center is hard to miss. Aside from his gifted stature, his activity on the glass has solidified his place as one of the strongest paint players. His 3.4 offensive rebounds per game have been a great help to Trey Kaufman-Renn, the 6-9 senior, as they combine for nearly 16 rebounds each game. Aside from his outstanding aggression, Cluff scores 10.3 points per game, adding to Purdue’s already elite frontcourt.

When the Volunteers picked up Ja’Kobi Gillespie, he was expected to be a great player, but Tennessee has struck gold. Gillespie is having his best season so far, leading Tennessee in points, assists, and steals in a cutthroat SEC. The crafty guard is averaging 18 points, 5.5 assists, and an impressive 2.1 steals per game. Though these numbers look great, they are also not new for Gillespie. During his sophomore season with Belmont he made over half of his shots and contributed 17.2 points per game. His junior year was still brilliant, as with the Terrapins he scored 14.7 points per game. And now, thanks to continuing that high level of play, he is a first-team all-SEC selection.