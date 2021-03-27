College Basketball March Madness Top Moments: Day 1 of the Sweet 16 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How're those brackets doing?

Who would have predicted that 15-seed Oral Roberts would be in the oh-so-Sweet 16? Or how about 12-seed Oregon State?

Here are the top moments and plays from Day 1 of the Sweet 16 on the men's side, with the most recent action listed first.

Sister Jean stays ready

Loyola's biggest fan woke up feeling dangerous.

'The Eraser'

Loyola Chicago's Marquise Kennedy came with the strong swat to keep the Beavers off the board.

From outside

Guard Tariq Silver sunk a shot from behind the arc to put Oregon State ahead.

A classic

We live for March and the buzzer-beaters.

You've been charged

Oregon State's Ethan Thompson was perfectly positioned to draw the offensive foul.

