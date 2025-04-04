College Basketball How Duke's Jon Scheyer filled the biggest shoes of all: 'That speaks volumes for him' Published Apr. 5, 2025 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Being the guy to replace the guy — no matter the industry, but particularly in coaching — is one of the less desirable tasks because there's always huge shoes to fill. You could argue there were none bigger than Mike Krzyzewski's, which Jon Scheyer filled when he took over for Duke at age 34 and became the youngest high-major head coach in the country in the process.

Inside the Alamodome this week, Scheyer wears a smile on his face. He has answered the bell in every way in his three seasons, boasting an 89-21 record and taking the program to its first Final Four since Krzyzewski’s final year with the Blue Devils. What's more, Duke is the favorite to win its first national championship since 2015.

With the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in two of the past three years and again next season — headlined by twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer — Scheyer has continued to operate in the upper echelons of the recruiting game with Duke clearly at the top.

You name it, and Scheyer has done it in resounding fashion. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson might have said it best in his Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday night’s showdown (8:49 p.m. ET).

"I'll tell you how good Jon Scheyer has been," said Sampson, who has led the Cougars to their second Final Four in five years. "Nobody talks about him replacing Coach K anymore. He's Jon Scheyer. He's got his team in the Final Four. I think that speaks volumes for him. I have a ton of respect for him."

FOX Sports caught up with Scheyer for an exclusive 1-on-1 ahead of the Duke's Final Four tilt.

This is a stage you’ve been on before as a national champion, both as a player and a staff member under Mike Krzyzewski. Now as the head coach, has reality sunk in yet that you're leading the Blue Devils into a Final Four?

Scheyer: "I’m not sure it has, John. This thing happens so quickly. You go from playing Alabama in an Elite Eight game in New Jersey and winning to then very quickly going into game prep mode and knowing you have a great team to face in Houston. But I’ve tried to make sure along the way that you just pinch yourself, take 30 seconds to soak it in and enjoy it — because, obviously, as a competitor, your mind goes to the next thing and the next game and making sure you’re ready."

When talking with Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and others in recent weeks about their work ethic, I reflect back to what your high school coach, Dave Webber. said about you — with your early mornings, getting shots up and late-night drills after you finished your homework. How much is that always on your mind, the idea that you want guys to reflect your work ethic?

Scheyer: "It is the No. 1 thing. We’ll bring in talented guys, of course, but the separator is their ability to work through hard moments. And each of the guys you just mentioned — and really all of the guys on this team — they have such an amazing professionalism about them. The way they work, the long hours, the early mornings, the late nights. I’ve never once as a head coach had to convince them that, ‘Man, you need to work this way.’ That’s a credit to our staff and the job we’ve done to bring in an incredible group of young men."

The noise heading into Saturday night’s regional final was the battle between the nation’s most efficient offense (Duke) against the nation’s highest-scoring offense, Alabama. You showed in that game that you can get it done defensively as well by holding them scoreless for five critical minutes in crunch time. On Saturday night, we’re talking about Duke’s offense versus Houston’s defense, which is 1 vs. 1, but how much is the message to your team regarding Saturday that, ‘Hey guys, we can defend too!’?

Scheyer: "One hundred percent. We’ve taken a lot of pride in the defensive end all year. With complete respect for Houston and the defense that they have, we feel we can be right there with anybody. We want to defend and not have our value get caught up in scoring. We feel scoring will come the right way as long as our mindset is in a fighting mindset and a competitive mindset to get stops and rebounds."

What has been Mike Krzyzewski's role these past three years, and when have you spoken to him throughout those times?

Scheyer: "Well, Coach K’s my guy. I’m lucky to be the coach at Duke, and my coach is still coaching me every step of the way. In some of the toughest moments we’ve had — especially the early moments, but this year included — the guy that I turn to is him, and he’s been not just an incredible voice for me, but he's lended his ear and just listened. In the balance of the two, I think it’s been incredible where really the only person that can have empathy for the position that I’m in is him. Being the head coach at Duke, I think it’s something really special. It’s such a special bond that we share. So, he’s been my guy. I hope he can show up in San Antonio. He has not been with us for an NCAA Tournament game yet this season. That would be awesome, but he’s been there for the biggest moments of my coaching career."

Lastly, you and Kelvin Sampson have some connections through a variety of different things, starting with the fact that your first scrimmage as the head coach at Duke was against Houston. What is your connection with him like?

Scheyer: "Yes … I wanted to do that to expose our guys to the highest level, and I felt that their program really, outside of ours, was the example with their connectivity, their toughness, their defense and what they’re building as a culture. To have that moment together, it was special. We talked for about 45 minutes that day, just about everything in coaching, him giving me advice. Since then, he’s texted me and we’ve been in touch. We’ve bumped into each other in a few airports where you get stranded and you’re talking for a couple of hours, and I’ve really cherished those conversations and the friendship we’ve developed since that moment."

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

