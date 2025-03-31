College Basketball Final Four has historic collection of teams, showing the sport is alive and well Updated Mar. 31, 2025 8:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is often a big difference between what happens in the four-month marathon to March and what goes down in college basketball's best time of the year. We saw historic runs from the top teams in the nation from November to February, and then, once March hits, you never know what can happen during the madness.

Look at Florida coming back from nine down with 2:51 remaining to stun Texas Tech with a miraculous run. Then there's Houston, playing what felt like two road games. The Cougars unraveled against the Boilermakers, losing a double-digit lead, only to win it on Milos Uzan's buzzer-beater.

The long and winding road has led to college basketball history, as, for just the second time since the NCAA Tournament expanded, all four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just how historic is this collection of teams?

All four programs – Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida – have better adjusted efficiency ratings than 21 of the last 22 national champions. The combined record of this year's Final Four participants? How about 135-16.

And that's why we are in for a memorable weekend in San Antonio.

Cinderella's slipper wasn't worn by anyone in this tournament, but we did see McNeese and Drake win first-round games. Colorado State was a missed shot away from reaching the Sweet 16 as a 12-seed. While Cinderellas might not be as prominent in this chaotic, money-driven climate of college basketball, only time will tell what truly happens, and all signs point to there being some magic in this Final Four. The final weekend of the NCAA Tournament has proven to be the best when the heavyweights are squaring off, and we have a collection of teams that have fascinating storylines.

There's the blue blood in Duke, with 37-year-old Jon Scheyer holding an 89-21 record in his tenure. He has proven to be the perfect candidate to take over for Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils have the best player in the country in Cooper Flagg, who is joined by fellow freshmen standouts Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. Scheyer's team has been an absolute wagon in this tournament and never trailed in their Elite Eight win over Alabama.

Is Duke’s Jon Scheyer the next Coach K?

Duke's Final Four opponent is Houston. The Cougars have been on a historic run under Kelvin Sampson with two Final Four appearances in the last five years. Here's a look at what Sampson and the Cougars have accomplished over the last five seasons:

159-23 overall.

Two Final Four appearances.

Three Elite Eight appearances.

Five Sweet 16 appearances.

An NCAA Tournament-best 15 victories.

Houston's defense has always been superb, but it's the variety of perimeter shotmakers that has made all the difference for the Big 12 champions, who took just one conference loss and are 30-1 in their last 31 games.

On the opposite side of the bracket, the Florida Gators feature the most clutch player in the tournament in senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. The Gators' offense can overwhelm any opponent with Clayton, Alijah Martin and Will Richard, not to mention an imposing frontline that has racked up offensive rebounds in bunches.

Todd Golden is one of the sport's bright young stars, and at just 39 years old, he is heading to a Final Four in his third season in Gainesville.

Rounding out the Final Four field is Auburn. Bruce Pearl's group occupied the No. 1 spot in the FOX Sports Top 25 for the majority of the season and started the year 27-2 behind Johni Broome. The senior suffered an elbow injury in the second half of Sunday's Elite Eight win over Michigan State, which led to him coming off the floor and saying "I'm done," only to return and bury a triple to put the Spartans away. The Tigers also feature one of the nation's top freshmen in Tahaad Pettiford, who plays a fearless style and spearheads a perimeter attack that can hit you in waves.

It's a Final Four that possesses everything. The superstar power of Flagg, Broome, Clayton and L.J. Cryer. Four coaches who are all out to win their first-ever title.

The stage is set for an all-time weekend in San Antonio and a celebration that shows, even amid some off-the-court issues, college basketball is alive, well and thriving.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

share