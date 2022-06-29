College Basketball
Emoni Bates transfers to Eastern Michigan Emoni Bates transfers to Eastern Michigan
College Basketball

Emoni Bates transfers to Eastern Michigan

1 hour ago

Once billed as the next Kevin Durant, Emoni Bates is now an Eastern Michigan Eagle

The former No. 1 basketball recruit in the country announced Wednesday that he would transfer from Penny Hardaway's Memphis program and return to his home state to play at Eastern Michigan. 

Bates spent a single season with the Tigers, averaging 9.7 points on 38.6% shooting, along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.4 minutes per game. However, he only played in 18 of 33 games after missing 15 games due to a back injury.

Initially, Bates was supposed to spend his college career in Michigan. He committed to Tom Izzo and Michigan State back in 2020, before reopening his commitment, bypassing professional options, and landing in Memphis. 

In May of this year, after announcing his intentions to leave Hardaway and the Tigers, Bates put out a list of schools he was considering attending, including Louisville, Michigan, Arkansas, Depaul, Seton Hall and Eastern Michigan.

The Eagles finished 10-21 last season and went 5-15 in the Mid-American Conference. 

