Men's CBK AP Top 25: National Champion Michigan is Final No. 1 of 2025-2026
Michigan is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the 2025-26 season after winning the program's first national championship in 37 years.
The Wolverines (37-3) claimed all 57 votes in Tuesday's poll in the third year the AP has released its final rankings after the completion of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan beat UConn 69-63 in Indianapolis on Monday night to complete the winningest season in program history, along with winning its first NCAA title since 1989 and the Big Ten's first since 2000.
Michigan spent a week at No. 1 in mid-February and didn't rank lower than fourth after November in its second season under Dusty May.
UConn finished second, followed by Arizona, Duke and Illinois. The Huskies jumped five spots and the Fighting Illini eight after their runs to the Final Four. Purdue, Houston, Iowa State, Florida and St. John's rounded out the top 10.
[Men's College Basketball Rankings: Illinois, Duke Highlight Way-Too-Early 2026-2027 Top 25]
Iowa and Texas both wound up in the poll after being unranked heading into March Madness. The Hawkeyes finished the season ranked No. 15 after reaching the Elite Eight in a run that included a second-round upset of defending champion Florida, while the 22nd-ranked Longhorns went from the First Four to the Sweet 16.
In addition to the 25 ranked teams, 15 others received votes in the final poll. UCLA and Saint Louis led the way with 51, followed by Utah State (45), 12-seed High Point (37) – which upset Wisconsin in the first round of March Madness – VCU (29), and Miami (OH) (26). Also picking up votes were BYU (15), North Carolina (14), Kentucky (14), TCU (9), Texas A&M (7), Saint Mary's (7), Akron (3), Ohio State (2) and NIT champion Auburn (1).
Here is the full list of 25:
25. Wisconsin, 24-11, Big Ten
24. Miami (FL), 26-9, ACC
23. Louisville, 24-11, ACC
22. Texas, 21-15, SEC
21. Texas Tech, 23-11, Big 12
20. Kansas, 24-11, Big 12
19. Vanderbilt, 27-9, SEC
18. Gonzaga, 31-4, WCC
17. Virginia, 30-6, ACC
16. Alabama, 25-10, SEC
15. Iowa, 24-13, Big Ten
14. Nebraska, 28-7, Big Ten
13. Arkansas, 28-9, SEC
12. Tennessee, 25-12, SEC
11. Michigan State, 27-8, Big Ten
10. St. John's, 30-7, Big East
9. Florida, 27-8, SEC
8. Iowa State, 29-8, Big 12
7. Houston, 30-7, Big 12
6. Purdue, 30-9, Big Ten
5. Illinois, 28-9, Big Ten
4. Duke, 35-3, ACC
3. Arizona, 36-3, Big 12
2. UConn, 34-6, Big East
1. Michigan, 37-3, Big Ten
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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