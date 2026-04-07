Big Bets Report: Michigan Helps Bettor Win 160k After Losing 75k

Shortly before the NCAA Tournament Championship Game tipped off on Monday night, a BetMGM customer decided to get involved.

Like, really involved.

Four bets totaling $325,000, all on Michigan, at various point spreads vs. UConn. The bettor batted .500, but spread the money around in a way that still netted a high-five-figure payday.

More on those wagers, a million-dollar miss and other notable bets from March Madness, MLB and elsewhere as we recap the week that was in sports betting.

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Michigan Money

Michigan was a consensus 6.5-point favorite vs. UConn. But that point spread alone wasn’t quite enough to satisfy one bettor.

So the customer mixed in alternate spreads, taking the Wolverines at four numbers: -4.5, -5.5, -6.5 and -7.5.

Had all four tickets gotten there, the bettor would’ve netted approximately $229,400.

But all four didn’t get there, as Michigan held on for a 69-63 win. The bettor won the first two wagers and lost the second two.

However, the bigger bets were at -4.5 and -5.5. So, while the customer lost an eye-popping $75,000 on Michigan -6.5 and -7.5, the two winners totaled 159,663.86 in profit.

Subtract the losers, and the bettor profited $84,663.86.

Pretty fortuitous, but a pretty big sweat, as well. The bettor was one UConn bucket away from going 0-4.

One Step Short

Back on Feb. 15, well before most of us were thinking about March Madness, a DraftKings Sportsbook customer decided it was time to play big.

The bettor put $77,000 on UConn +1300 to win the national title. To win a whopping $1.001 million.

And it almost happened.

The Huskies trailed by double digits multiple times in the second half, then clawed within four at 67-63 with 37 seconds remaining.

Michigan then missed two free throws, so UConn had the ball with a chance to cut the lead to two or perhaps one. But that was the end of the line.

The Huskies scored no more, and as noted above, Michigan won 69-63.

Laser Beam

FanDuel Sportsbook has a new prop bet it offers on MLB games: Player to hit a laser.

What’s a laser, you might ask? Well, it’s a home run with an exit velocity of at least 110 mph.

On Friday night, a FanDuel customer decided, why not craft a two-leg laser-beam parlay? The bettor put all of nine dollars on:

The cumulative odds for this parlay: +106400, or in easier-to-read terms, 1064/1.

Freeman was the much longer shot to hit a laser, but did so on a fifth-inning homer in the Dodgers’ 13-6 win over the Nationals. Rice’s laser came in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 8-2 win over the Marlins.

So that modest $9 turned into a hefty $9,585. That’s the kind of ROI we can all appreciate.

Parlay Partay

If you’re going to bet 23-leg parlays, then you’d be wise to keep that bet amount to a minimum. Even more so on 23-leg tennis parlays.

Twenty dollars is more than adequate.

That’s how much a Fanatics Sportsbook customer put down while bundling a bunch of ATP and WTA singles matches with a couple of doubles matches.

Granted, every leg was a favorite, and in some cases a big favorite. Still, all it takes is one player to derail the whole train.

Somehow, all 23 got there, at odds of +57029, or just beyond 570/1.

So the bettor turned $20 into $11,425.80.

Parlay Partay, Part II

On Saturday, a Fanatics customer put $36 on a 12-leg parlay, covering an interesting array of sports: hockey, tennis, NBA and college basketball.

The final leg was arguably the easiest. Michigan built a 30-point second-half lead vs. Arizona in Saturday’s Final Four showdown, and the Wolverines coasted to a 91-73 victory.

At odds of +35029 — again, riding nothing but favorites — the bettor banked $12,453.

Homerless Happiness

Another MLB prop bet generating some interest this season: No home runs in a game.

On March 31, a DraftKings customer compiled a three-leg no-homer parlay, on A’s-Braves, Yankees-Mariners and Pirates-Reds games.

The odds of that happening were a huge +107900, or 1079/1. But the bettor then utilized a 50% parlay boost, hiking the odds to +161850, or just beyond 1618/1.

Somehow, not a single baseball left the yard in those three games. And 10 bucks became $16,195.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

There was no shortage of high-roller plays on the NCAA Tournament title game, along with some futures bets, as well. A few more notable tickets, all from DraftKings: