Frosted Flakes Drops Michigan Wolverines National Championship Cereal Box
As Tony the Tiger says, "They'rrre Michigan!" Wait, what?
First, the Michigan Wolverines claimed their first men's college basketball championship in 37 years. Now, they're on the cover of a cereal box.
Kellogg's Frosted Flakes revealed on Wednesday that it's selling a limited-edition Michigan championship-themed cereal box, according to WXYZ Michigan. There's no cereal inside, rather it's a box to commemorate the triumph.
The Wolverines beat the UConn Huskies on Monday night, 69-63, to win the National Championship for the first time since the 1988-89 season.
Elliot Cadeau finished with a game-high 19 points for Michigan, while Morez Johnson posted a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Yaxel Lendeborg scored 13 points on a bad ankle and a sprained MCL. In all, the Wolverines went 25 of 28 from the free throw line.
[Cowherd: Transfer Portal, NIL Working for Michigan, Big Ten]
Michigan ended the season 37-3 overall and 19-1 in Big Ten regular-season play, good for first in the conference. The Wolverines were first in the Big Ten in points (87.3 per game), field goal percentage (50.7%), opponent field goal percentage (38.2%) and opponent 3-point shooting percentage (30.4%), second in rebounds (40.1 per game) and third in 3-point shooting percentage (36.8%).
As for individual standouts, Lendeborg, who averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, won Big Ten Player of the Year honors; Johnson averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game; Cadeau averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists per game; center Aday Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and a Big Ten-high 2.6 blocks per game; Trey McKenney averaged 9.9 points in 22.1 minutes per contest, while shooting 39.1% from behind the arc.
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