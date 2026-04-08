College Basketball
Frosted Flakes Drops Michigan Wolverines National Championship Cereal Box
College Basketball

Frosted Flakes Drops Michigan Wolverines National Championship Cereal Box

Published Apr. 8, 2026 2:18 p.m. ET

As Tony the Tiger says, "They'rrre Michigan!" Wait, what?

First, the Michigan Wolverines claimed their first men's college basketball championship in 37 years. Now, they're on the cover of a cereal box.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes revealed on Wednesday that it's selling a limited-edition Michigan championship-themed cereal box, according to WXYZ Michigan. There's no cereal inside, rather it's a box to commemorate the triumph.

The Wolverines beat the UConn Huskies on Monday night, 69-63, to win the National Championship for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

Elliot Cadeau finished with a game-high 19 points for Michigan, while Morez Johnson posted a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Yaxel Lendeborg scored 13 points on a bad ankle and a sprained MCL. In all, the Wolverines went 25 of 28 from the free throw line.

[Cowherd: Transfer Portal, NIL Working for Michigan, Big Ten]

Michigan ended the season 37-3 overall and 19-1 in Big Ten regular-season play, good for first in the conference. The Wolverines were first in the Big Ten in points (87.3 per game), field goal percentage (50.7%), opponent field goal percentage (38.2%) and opponent 3-point shooting percentage (30.4%), second in rebounds (40.1 per game) and third in 3-point shooting percentage (36.8%).

As for individual standouts, Lendeborg, who averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, won Big Ten Player of the Year honors; Johnson averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game; Cadeau averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists per game; center Aday Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and a Big Ten-high 2.6 blocks per game; Trey McKenney averaged 9.9 points in 22.1 minutes per contest, while shooting 39.1% from behind the arc.

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