Dylan Andrews' clutch free throws help UCLA hold off Indiana, 72-68
Published Feb. 15, 2025 11:39 a.m. ET

Dylan Andrews hit two free throws with four seconds left to allow UCLA to hold off Indiana, 72-68, on Friday.

With five games left in the Big Ten regular season, the Bruins (19-7, 10-5) are in fifth place. The top four finishers earn a double bye into the conference tournament.

UCLA led by as many as 13 points in the first half and held a 62-52 lead after Tyler Bilodeau's jumper with 7:43 left, but Myles Rice hit a layup and Malik Reneau scored at the basket twice, then answered Kobe Johnson's jumper with 3:26 left by tipping in a missed 3 from Mackenzie Mgbako to make it 67-63 with 2:42 left. Reneau turned a three-point play with :53 left to get the Hoosiers within two, 70-68. Rice missed a jumper and Mgbako missed a layup and a 3-point attempt before Andrews stepped to the line to make it a two-possession game.

Bilodeau finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Bruins. Skyy Clark was 3-for-3 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points and Johnson added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Luke Goode finished with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Indiana (15-11, 6-9). Mgbako and Reneau each added 14 points.

UCLA, which had its seven-game win streak snapped Tuesday at Illinois, evened its record away from Pauley Pavilion at 6-6 while earning coach Mick Cronin his 499th career victory. The Bruins played in Bloomington for the first time since December 29, 1956 and faced the Hoosiers for the first time since meeting in the second round of the 2007 NCAA tournament (UCLA won 54-49).

UCLA plays host to Minnesota on Tuesday. Indiana has a week off before hosting No. 7 Purdue on February 23.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

