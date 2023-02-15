College Basketball
Draymond Green opens up on 'brutal' feeling following Michigan State shooting
College Basketball

Draymond Green opens up on 'brutal' feeling following Michigan State shooting

1 hour ago

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green said that Monday's mass shooting at his alma mater Michigan State, a tragedy that killed three people and wounded five more, hit close to home and awakened him from a numbness he had developed toward such incidents.

"We've been having a ton of these mass shootings in America and quite frankly, you're becoming quite numb to it," Green said on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." "You see them, and it’s like, there goes another one. There goes another. It’s sad to know as a people that’s where we are. But that's the reality. That we just keep having these things over and over again.

"And you're numb to it until you're not. You're numb to it until it hits close to home, like me [Monday night]."

Green said he had always viewed East Lansing as a safe town and had never imagined something like that could happen on Michigan State's campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Quite honestly, and not to make the moment about myself, but growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, when I went to Michigan State, I thought I made it out," Green said. "Like, for the first time in my life, I didn't feel like I had to look over my shoulder when I was walking around — that leaving the house and making it back home wasn't a threat."

Green said that there might be other kids attending Michigan State now that came from similar situations to him, thinking that they also "made it out." Now, that feeling has been taken from them, he said.

"That feeling has been rocked a bit," Green said. "Knowing that that kid from Saginaw, or Detroit, or Pontiac, or Flint, or you name it — that feeling is compromised from that. That hurts me. That hurts because as kids, you grow up in those environments and your main goal is to get out of there, so you don't have to deal with that. So you don't have to have those same worries. So you don't have to face those same dangers on the daily. 

"To know that you go to a place like Michigan State and to have that worry again, that's brutal. That's scary."

Green said that feeling isn't exclusive to students who attend Michigan State, either. He said he feels for all students and parents who came from similar areas as he did, who feel unsafe now because of what happened Monday.

Green isn't the only Michigan State alum to speak out on Monday's tragedy in recent days.

"Cookie & I are devastated to hear about the news of a shooting on Michigan State’s campus," Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter late Monday. "We are praying for the victims, their families, students, faculty, employees & administration.

"This is such a tragic situation & our hearts go out to the MSU community, all of Lansing and East Lansing!"

Lakers guard Max Christie, who played at Michigan State last season, sent his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families while adding he was happy to hear his closest friends there were OK.

"It definitely hits home," Christie told reporters following the Lakers game on Monday. "Even though it was at Michigan State, anywhere else it would still hit home. The fact that it happened at Michigan State, a place I called home for over a year and was there less than a year ago, it definitely hurts a lot."

Former Michigan State basketball player and now Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia offered his thoughts and prayers on Twitter. So did Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played football at Michigan State.

"Deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that took place at Michigan State University last night," Ishbia wrote. "Sending my love, thoughts, and prayers to all MSU students, the university, and the entire Spartan family."

"My heart breaks for the entire Michigan State community … grieving alongside all my fellow Spartans. #SpartanStrong," Cousins wrote.

Arielle Diamond Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alex Verner were the three Michigan State students who were killed in Monday's shooting.

Super Bowl coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Tom Izzo speaks at vigil for Michigan State shooting victims
College Basketball

Tom Izzo speaks at vigil for Michigan State shooting victims

2 mins ago
NCAA Tournament Hopefuls: The key contenders in each major conference
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Hopefuls: The key contenders in each major conference

6 hours ago
New Mexico State fires men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar
College Basketball

New Mexico State fires men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar

1 day ago
2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: Kansas on the rise; Kentucky on the bubble
College Basketball

2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: Kansas on the rise; Kentucky on the bubble

1 day ago
Michigan State cancels sporting events in wake of campus shooting
College Basketball

Michigan State cancels sporting events in wake of campus shooting

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes