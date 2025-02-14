College Basketball College basketball weekend preview: Top five matchups to watch Saturday Published Feb. 14, 2025 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last weekend, college hoops delivered yet again, but this weekend has a chance to be really special.

The No. 1 game very clearly stands out, with the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll going head-to-head in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Auburn has been atop the poll for a large chunk of the season, including the past five weeks, but now comes its biggest test. For Alabama, this is a chance to vault into the top spot in the AP poll next week. Either way, this game is going to result in history. This will be the first game in SEC history between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country.

Even with that game dominating the headlines, there are a lot of other matchups worth watching. There are four ranked vs. ranked contests this week, occurring across three different conferences. Moreover, there's a lot of upset potential in this week's slate with 10 of the top 25 teams on the road in conference play.

That said, here are the five best men's college hoops games to watch Saturday.

What to expect: Both these teams live and die by shots inside the 3-point line and with free throws. The true test will come at the rim, where Arkansas is elite at protecting its restricted area. At 5.7 blocks per game, the Razorbacks are second in the SEC and fifth in the nation swatting opponents. They will face a stern test with Texas A&M tied for second in the SEC with 37.6 two-point field-goal attempts per game.

Key stat: The Aggies are 12-1 when winning the rebounding battle by 10 or more this season and just 7-4 when failing to do so. The Razorbacks have been outrebounded in 11 games this season with a 3-8 record in those games.

Trends: Arkansas has lost six straight meetings against AP top 10 teams. It has also lost seven straight matches against AP top 10 teams in SEC play. Texas A&M is 5-5 in its past 10 meetings against Arkansas. The Aggies are 4-2 in their past six games at home against the Razorbacks.

What to expect: A clash of opposites. Houston is the top defense in the Big 12 and in the country, while Arizona is the top offense in the Big 12. The Wildcats hunt for fouls and make their mark inside the 3-point line. They take almost 22 free throws per game, fourth in the Big 12. Fortunately for them, the Cougars foul a lot due to their physical nature, committing almost 17 fouls per game.

Key stat: Arizona is 11-1 at home this season, outscoring opponents by 21-plus points per game, while Houston is 6-0 on the road, outscoring its opponents by 12-plus points per game. Moreover, Houston has just one regulation loss this season, and it was to No. 1 Auburn on a neutral court. Arizona needs to bring it Saturday.

Trends: Arizona is 8-2 in its past 10 home games against AP top 10 teams and has won four consecutive games in those circumstances. Houston is 1-4 when allowing 70 or more points this season and is 19-0 when holding opponents under 70 points this year.

What to expect: Both teams thrive offensively, with the Boilermakers and Badgers ranking eighth and ninth in offensive efficiency, respectively, according to KenPom. Moreover, they rely heavily on the 3-point shot, leading the conference with 10.2 made shots from deep per game. On the other side, the Boilermakers don't hit a ton of 3-pointers, but when they do, they are incredibly difficult to beat, going 7-0 this season when making 10 or more.

Key stat: When Wisconsin can avoid overfouling, it has been elite this season. When the Badgers' opponents attempt 20 or more free throws, they are 3-5, but when they don't attempt 20 free throws, the Badgers are 16-0. Purdue has 14 games with 20 or more free throws this season, posting a 12-2 record in those 14 games.

Trends: Purdue has won three of the past four meetings against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers are also 6-1 against Wisconsin at home in their past six meetings. Wisconsin has lost three in a row and is 4-6 in its past 10 matchups when both the Badgers and their opponent are ranked.

What to expect: No matter what happens here, there is going to be a celebration. Illinois is looking for another crown jewel for its résumé come March, and a top-15 upset would do the trick nicely. The Fighting Illini have been dominant at home, outscoring opponents by 20-plus points per game. If Michigan State can win in hostile territory, Tom Izzo would pass Bob Knight for the most wins in Big Ten history — a remarkable achievement that will rightly bring a lot of jubilation. Izzo has won a ton of big games, but this one has a chance to be special to him personally.

Key stat: Illinois is 16-1 when scoring 80 points or more this season but just 1-7 when failing to reach 80 points. Michigan State, likewise, has had a lot of success with that 80 number, putting up a pristine 14-0 mark this year when reaching the 80-point plateau. Both do it differently though, with the Spartans having just one game with 10 made 3-pointers this year and the Illini having 13 such games.

Trends: Illinois has won four of the past five meetings with Michigan State when played at home. Overall, it has lost the past two meetings after winning the previous four in the series. Izzo is 20-17 overall against Illinois since 2002-2003, including a 13-9 mark when facing an unranked Illini team.

What to expect: Non-stop offense! These are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and both play at an incredibly quick pace. Auburn has scored 80 or more points in 18 games this season, while Alabama has done so a DI-best 21 times. Moreover, both teams average 30-plus made field goals per game, something just four power conference teams can say. This has all the makings of a track meet.

Key stat: Since 2023, Alabama is averaging 10.8 3-pointers per game, the third-best in the entire country over that span. Auburn, since 2023, has allowed just 5.9 3-pointers per game, good for 13th-best in the entire country. Strength on strength to decide who will be No. 1 in Monday's AP poll!

Trends: Alabama is 3-6 all-time against the No. 1-ranked team, winning two out of its past three. Auburn is just 1-3 in its past four games against Alabama and is 4-6 in its past 10 meetings.

