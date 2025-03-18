College Basketball College Basketball Crown: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports writers Updated Mar. 19, 2025 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 College Basketball Crown field is set, which means it's time to break out your No. 2 pencils and fill out your brackets ahead of the first-year postseason event, which is set to take place from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas and will air on FOX and FS1.

The 16-team bracket features teams spread across the following seven conferences: Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, WCC, Mountain West, A-10 and AAC.

[More: College Basketball Crown: Guide to all 16 teams in the tournament]

Arizona State, Cincinnati, UCF, Utah and Colorado represent the Big 12, while Georgetown, Villanova, DePaul and Butler are from the Big East. Nebraska and USC will join the event from the Big Ten. Washington State and Oregon State both hail from the WCC, and Boise State comes from the Mountain West. Rounding out the field is George Washington from the A-10 and Tulane from the AAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be CROWNED champs of the College Basketball Crown?

We asked FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen to submit their brackets ahead of the College Basketball Crown.

Let's get to it!

John Fanta , college basketball broadcaster and reporter

First-round winners: Butler, Boise State, Nebraska, Georgetown, Cincinnati, Oregon State, Villanova, USC



Second-round winners: Boise State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, USC



Semifinal winners: Boise State, USC



Champion: Boise State

John Fanta predicts the first-ever College Basketball Crown winner

Michael Cohen , college football and basketball writer

First-round winners: Utah, Boise State, Nebraska, Georgetown, Cincinnati, UCF, Villanova, USC



Second-round winners: Boise State, Nebraska, UCF, USC

Semifinal winners: Boise State, USC

Champion: Boise State

Looking to attend the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas? Purchase your tickets here.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

Michael Cohen covers college football and college basketball for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13 .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

share