College Basketball Cam Spencer scores 19 points as No. 4 UConn holds off Xavier, 80-75 Updated Jan. 11, 2024 12:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cam Spencer scored 19 points and Tristen Newton had 16 as No. 4 UConn held off Xavier 80-75 on Wednesday night.

Alex Karaban added 14 points and Newton finished with 11 assists to help the Huskies (14-2, 4-1 Big East) win their fourth straight game since dropping their conference opener by 15 at Seton Hall.

No. 4 UConn Huskies vs. Xavier Musketeers Highlights | CBB on FOX

The defending national champions got some payback against Xavier, which swept the two-game season series last year.

Freshman guard Stephon Castle had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Connecticut. Hassan Diarra scored 11 off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephon Castle's layup seals UConn's victory vs. Xavier

Quincy Olivari scored 24 points and Desmond Claude added 15 for the Musketeers (7-8, 1-3).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share