College Basketball 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on conference tourneys, March Madness Published Mar. 7, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET

Bear Bets is back!

FOX Sports' digital gambling show returned this week to discuss some of the hot-button items in the sports world, from the NFL Draft to college basketball.

The Group Chat also reconvened, as Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz were joined by Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill to discuss their favorite bets ahead of conference tournaments in college basketball.

Let's get right into their bets!

The Big East Tournament is shaping up to be one of the most important conference tournaments this year, as several teams in it are on the bubble. But UConn seems prime to make a deep run in the conference tournament following its dominant play in the regular season. Will you play UConn (-150) to win the Big East Tournament?

The Bear: No

"We did see UConn go on the road and get blitzed by Creighton. Obviously, there'll be a ton of UConn fans down there to support the Huskies, but I don't know if I'd lay -145 or whatever it is with UConn. It seems like Creighton might be the team that has some value."

Sammy P: No

"I think UConn was a lot better defensively last year. They're good. I don't think they're great like they were last year. And that was just a special run, man. You know, they got through the first couple of rounds, and they started just pounding teams. I think they won every game in the tournament by double digits. But last year's UConn team was better."

Are there any other teams you're looking at in the major conference tournaments?

Sammy P: Potentially betting Ohio State to cover in each game

"I'm not saying Jake Diebler's the guy long term, but you look at what they've done: They've won four out of five, they're getting healthy, they play good defense. Bruce Thornton can win them a lot of games. I just feel like if I can get like eight points with Ohio State against Purdue, 6.5 against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament, they're gonna be a very, very sexy 'dog for me."

The Bear: Maybe USC (+3000) to win Pac-12 Tournament

"USC, I'll be curious to see what their price might be in that Pac-12 Tournament just because of my, I don't want to say disdain for Arizona, but my lack of trust in them. … USC was a team that I thought might have a little bit of value there."

How about the mid-major tournaments?

Hill: Avoid favorites in the Patriot League, Atlantic Sun

"Patriot League is interesting. Colgate is -280. I think they're vulnerable. This is not the usual offensive machine we see from Colgate. So they are a little vulnerable. Lehigh is +800, I think it's possible they win.

"Atlantic Sun, Stetson's the two-seed. I think they've got six wins by two possessions or less or games that have gone to overtime, things like that. So I don't know. North Florida +2000, Queens was +4000 earlier. I don't mind taking a unit, and you spread it over three or four longer shots, because I do think the top seeds might be vulnerable there in the Atlantic Sun."

Sammy P: Bradley Braves to win Missouri Valley Conference (+4000)

"Bradley is just as good as Indiana State and Drake. Bradley has taken both of those teams to the wire this year. You can find Bradley at +400 to win the Missouri Valley Conference. They could get to the final and then, at that point, you could bet off it or hedge it or whatever."

The Bear: Lean toward Little Rock (+190) win Ohio Valley Conference

"I'm a little surprised Morehead State is favored to win. If you look at the way that conference tournament is bracketed, Little Rock and UT Martin are already in the semifinals, so Morehead, in theory, is going to have to beat UT Martin and then beat Little Rock in the final to get there, and they've not been the same team that they've been in the past."

Are there any wagers you like on a team to make or miss the tournament?

Schwartz: Samford to win SoCon Tournament (+150)

"They force a ton of turnovers, they shoot a bunch of 2. They've also beaten most of the teams seeded two, three and four. They also lost to Wofford 91-69 just two weeks ago. When teams like that lose that are first ranked, I feel like that kind of propels them to regroup."

The Bear: Seton Hall to make the tournament (-144)

"A terrible, terrible split, but if you can find a good price on Seton Hall to make the tournament, I kind of think that they're a good play. They got a win over UConn, got a win over Marquette, they beat St. John's twice, which could matter."

Hill: Virginia to miss (-18)

"Can we just not put that team in the tournament, please? Nobody needs to see them. They can't shoot, they can't score, they can't make free throws. I almost want them to make it, so we can fade them."

Schwartz: Utah to miss (-148)

"They go to Eugene this weekend, and they've won exactly one whole time at Eugene since they've been in the Pac-12. They're fifth in the Pac-12 right now, and they lose to Oregon this weekend, they're not getting in the tournament."

