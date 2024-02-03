College Basketball
Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram lead Tar Heels over rival Blue Devils 93-84
College Basketball

Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram lead Tar Heels over rival Blue Devils 93-84

Published Feb. 3, 2024 9:37 p.m. ET

Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram each posted double-doubles to help No. 3 North Carolina beat No. 7 Duke 93-84 on Saturday night in the latest renewal of the fierce rivalry.

The 6-foot-11 Bacot finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while the 6-7 Ingram was a force all over the court with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. It was an example of how much more productive and deeper the rotation is after an offseason overhaul, which has helped UNC (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) push to the top of the league standings.

That helped UNC stay in control on a night when ACC scoring leader RJ Davis faced constant defensive attention before coming on late to score 17 points despite 5-of-14 shooting.

Ingram was busy everywhere. He made 5-of-9 3-pointers, including one from the corner with Jeremy Roach within breath's reach, then had a dive-on-the-floor play in the paint to save a possession and ultimately set up a corner 3-pointer from Cormac Ryan.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was part of a night in which UNC played with tenacity backed by a crowd roaring at ear-ringing levels to put the Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3) in a night-long uphill climb in the first matchup with both teams ranked since the 2018-19 season.

The Tar Heels led 45-35 at halftime, and never let Duke closer than eight through the second half by consistently coming up with timely scores or rebound-sealing stops.

Freshman Jared McCain had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils, while star big man Kyle Filipowski added 22 points but only five rebounds in his marquee matchup with Bacot inside.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils arrived with plenty of momentum, having won three straight and going 7-1 in January. Duke did plenty right offensively (shooting 50.7%) but the Blue Devils committed 11 turnovers — the biggest when Proctor threw away an inbounds to Ryan with Duke down 88-80 with 43 seconds left — that led to 19 points for the Tar Heels.

UNC: The Tar Heels started 9-0 in ACC play for their best start in 23 years before Tuesday's loss at Georgia Tech ended their overall win streak at 10 games since falling to reigning national champion Connecticut and Kentucky in December. This was a big way to get back on track.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Clemson on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
North Carolina Tar Heels
Duke Blue Devils
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bronny James' NBA future: Should he declare this year or is it best to wait?

Bronny James' NBA future: Should he declare this year or is it best to wait?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes