College Basketball
Arkansas hires Kenny Payne as associate head coach under John Calipari
College Basketball

Arkansas hires Kenny Payne as associate head coach under John Calipari

Updated Apr. 19, 2024 9:26 a.m. ET

Kenny Payne was hired Thursday as associate head coach at Arkansas under John Calipari.

Payne was fired last month after going 12-52 in two seasons as the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater.

Before that, he spent 10 years as an assistant at Kentucky under Calipari, helping the Wildcats win the national championship in 2012, play for the 2014 title and reach four Final Fours. Payne also has been an assistant at Oregon and for the NBA's New York Knicks.

As associate head coach at Kentucky from 2014 to 2020, Payne helped the Wildcats consistently land highly ranked recruiting classes. His 2023 recruiting class at Louisville was ranked in the top six nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

That recruiting prowess will immediately be put to the test. There currently is one player listed on Arkansas' roster.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Arkansas Razorbacks
Louisville Cardinals
Kentucky Wildcats


 

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: How high will Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan go?

2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: How high will Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan go?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes