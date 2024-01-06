College Basketball Al-Amir Dawes, Kadary Richmond lead Seton Hall to 78-75 win over No. 7 Marquette Published Jan. 6, 2024 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall over No. 7 Marquette, 78-75, on Saturday for the Pirates' third win this season over ranked teams.

Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1 Big East) held off a late scare from a well-rested Marquette, which hadn't played since defeating Creighton, 72-67, on Dec. 30.

A 10-0 run pushed the Seton Hall lead to 76-66 with 2:25 left to play. Dre Davis and Richmond each had four points in the burst.

And then the Golden Eagles scored nine straight points to bring the game to 76-75, but they mishandled an inbound pass after a timeout and threw the ball out of bounds with four seconds remaining.

Oso Ighodaro led Marquette (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points. David Joplin scored 15 points.

Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, who never trailed in the second half.

Seton Hall defeated No. 5 UConn, 75-60, on Dec. 20 and No. 23 Providence, 61-57, on Jan. 3.

Marquette sixth-man Chase Ross wrestled a loose ball with 11:17 remaining in the first half. He left with an apparent shoulder injury and didn't return.

Marquette's Tyler Kolek had an uncharacteristic game with just five points (1 of 6 from the field) and three turnovers. It marked the second straight dismal shooting effort for the reigning Big East player of the year. Kolek was just 2 of 11 against Creighton.

The Pirates have used the 3-pointer as their primary weapon of choice over the last two games. They were 6 of 15 beyond the arc against Marquette and 7 of 16 in the win over Providence.

Marquette hosts Butler on Wednesday. Seton Hall is at Georgetown on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

