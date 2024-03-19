College Basketball 2024 Men's March Madness odds: Most-bet underdogs of the tourney Published Mar. 19, 2024 10:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A quick look at the men's college basketball March Madness odds will inform you that the favorites are UConn, Houston and Purdue.

And while bettors are backing some of the teams at the top of the board, they're also spreading the bankroll around to a few underdogs.

Let's take a look at the most bet underdogs to win (tickets) in the Round of 64 and First Four, according to BetMGM:

1. VIRGINIA +125

Midwest 10-seed

Opponent: 10-seed Colorado State (First Four)

What to know: The Cavaliers went 4-5 over their last nine, but they nearly made it to the ACC Tournament final, suffering an overtime loss to eventual champion NC State in the semifinals. However, on the season, they are 9-2 against non-ACC opponents.

2. NC STATE +200

South 11-seed

Opponent: 6-seed Texas Tech

What to know: The Wolfpack went on a miraculous run to win the ACC Tournament. They had lost four straight going into the tourney, before winning five straight to earn the crown, including wins over Duke in the quarterfinals and North Carolina in the championship.

3. LONGWOOD +1600

South 16-seed

Opponent: 1-seed Houston

What to know: The Lancers entered the Big South Conference Tournament as the fifth seed and emerged as the champion, including a one-point overtime win over top-seeded High Point in the semifinals. They then defeated UNC Asheville in the title game.

4. LONG BEACH STATE +1300

West 15-seed

Opponent: 2-seed Arizona

What to know: The 49ers agreed to part ways with head coach Dan Monson before the Big West Tournament … and then proceeded to win the Big West Tournament as the 4-seed, including a win over top-seeded UC Irvine in the semifinals.

5. McNEESE STATE +225

Midwest 12-seed

Opponent: 5-seed Gonzaga

What to know: The Cowboys only lost three games all season, winning 11 in a row to close. They won the Southland Conference Tournament in dominant fashion.

