2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket reveal

It took five months, but it's time for the field of 68 to be revealed for the NCAA Men's Tournament .

Automatic bids are being handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large tickets.

Stay tuned as the seeds are revealed.

The reveal started off with the South Region, where SEC champion Alabama was named the overall No. 1 seed, with a potential path to the regional final in Louisville. The Crimson Tide also have 2-seed Arizona and 3-seed Baylor to contend with.

In the Midwest, Houston earned the top seed. The 2-seed there is Big 12 champion Texas, and the 3-seed is Xavier.

SOUTH REGION

1. Alabama

16. Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi/SE Missouri State

8. Maryland

9. West Virginia

5. San Diego State

12. Charleston

4. Virginia

13. Furman

6. Creighton

11. NC State

3. Baylor

14. UC Santa Barbara

7. Missouri

10. Utah State

2. Arizona

15. Princeton

MIDWEST REGION

1. Houston

16. Northern Kentucky

8. Iowa

9. Auburn

5. Miami (Fla.)

12. Drake

4. Indiana

13. Kent State

6. Iowa State

11. Mississippi State/Pitt

3. Xavier

14. Kennesaw State

7. Texas A&M

10. Penn State

2. Texas

15. Colgate

