2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket reveal

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 6:17 p.m. EDT

It took five months, but it's time for the field of 68 to be revealed for the NCAA Men's Tournament.

Automatic bids are being handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large tickets.

[Track all the automatic bids here]

Stay tuned as the seeds are revealed.

The reveal started off with the South Region, where SEC champion Alabama was named the overall No. 1 seed, with a potential path to the regional final in Louisville. The Crimson Tide also have 2-seed Arizona and 3-seed Baylor to contend with.

In the Midwest, Houston earned the top seed. The 2-seed there is Big 12 champion Texas, and the 3-seed is Xavier.

SOUTH REGION

1. Alabama
16. Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi/SE Missouri State

8. Maryland
9. West Virginia

5. San Diego State
12. Charleston

4. Virginia
13. Furman

6. Creighton
11. NC State

3. Baylor
14. UC Santa Barbara

7. Missouri
10. Utah State

2. Arizona
15. Princeton

MIDWEST REGION

1. Houston
16. Northern Kentucky

8. Iowa
9. Auburn

5. Miami (Fla.)
12. Drake

4. Indiana
13. Kent State

6. Iowa State
11. Mississippi State/Pitt 

3. Xavier
14. Kennesaw State

7. Texas A&M 
10. Penn State

2. Texas
15. Colgate

