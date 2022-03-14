College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: Titus & Tate's bracket picks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On Sunday, Mark Titus and Tate Frazier shared their in-the-moment thoughts as the NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed on a live edition of "Titus & Tate."

After taking a night to think things over, they unveiled every pick of the tournament on Monday, including predictions on key upsets, the Final Four and national champion.

And once again, they even let Titus’ golden retriever Moses get in on the action.

First, they took on the big question: Can 7-seed Ohio State overcome Sister Jean and No. 10 Loyola Chicago in their first-round matchup?

"The disrespect is out of control," said Titus, a former Buckeye himself. "We are not losing to Sister Jean. I'm sorry to all the haters. We're beating Sister Jean."

Tate, who went to North Carolina, agreed: "I would never, out of principle, ever pick Sister Jean. She's one of my biggest rivals in all of college basketball. In fact, we called her ‘Sister Meme.’ She made it about herself and not about the kids."

When it came to picking upsets, Titus and Tate found one Cinderella that they agreed could pull off a first-rounder stunner: The No. 13 Vermont Catamounts, who face 4-seed Arkansas.

"Last night I did about 10,000 simulations of this game, and about 35% of the time, Vermont wins," Tate said. "I'm going to strongly agree with the analytics. … I'm going to go with the Catamounts, because I think Arkansas overlooks this game."

"This is terrifying because I also like Vermont," Titus added. "They start five seniors, they take care of the ball … they make a lot of 3s, they play great defense. … Vermont just checks a lot of the boxes."

Eventually, they got around to making their Final Four picks. And here's how they broke it down.

Tate: Gonzaga, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas.

Titus: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, Auburn.

In the end, Tate picked Kansas to defeat UCLA in the national title game, while Titus predicted that Kentucky would beat Arizona for the trophy.

For more analysis of the tournament — plus Moses' picks! — watch the full video!

