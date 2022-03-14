College Basketball
2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: Titus & Tate's bracket picks 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: Titus & Tate's bracket picks
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: Titus & Tate's bracket picks

1 hour ago

On Sunday, Mark Titus and Tate Frazier shared their in-the-moment thoughts as the NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed on a live edition of "Titus & Tate."

After taking a night to think things over, they unveiled every pick of the tournament on Monday, including predictions on key upsets, the Final Four and national champion.

And once again, they even let Titus’ golden retriever Moses get in on the action.

First, they took on the big question: Can 7-seed Ohio State overcome Sister Jean and No. 10 Loyola Chicago in their first-round matchup?

"The disrespect is out of control," said Titus, a former Buckeye himself. "We are not losing to Sister Jean. I'm sorry to all the haters. We're beating Sister Jean."

Tate, who went to North Carolina, agreed: "I would never, out of principle, ever pick Sister Jean. She's one of my biggest rivals in all of college basketball. In fact, we called her ‘Sister Meme.’ She made it about herself and not about the kids."

Will Ohio State beat Sister Jean and Loyola Chicago?

Will Ohio State beat Sister Jean and Loyola Chicago?
Mark Titus and Tate Frazier consider whether Loyola Chicago has any chance against Titus' Buckeyes in the first round.

When it came to picking upsets, Titus and Tate found one Cinderella that they agreed could pull off a first-rounder stunner: The No. 13 Vermont Catamounts, who face 4-seed Arkansas.

"Last night I did about 10,000 simulations of this game, and about 35% of the time, Vermont wins," Tate said. "I'm going to strongly agree with the analytics. … I'm going to go with the Catamounts, because I think Arkansas overlooks this game."

"This is terrifying because I also like Vermont," Titus added. "They start five seniors, they take care of the ball … they make a lot of 3s, they play great defense. … Vermont just checks a lot of the boxes."

Why Vermont can upset Arkansas I Titus & Tate

Why Vermont can upset Arkansas I Titus & Tate
Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Eventually, they got around to making their Final Four picks. And here's how they broke it down.

Tate: Gonzaga, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas.

Titus: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, Auburn.

NCAA Men's Tournament Final Four Predictions I Titus & Tate

NCAA Men's Tournament Final Four Predictions I Titus & Tate
Mark Titus and Tate Frazier make their picks for the NCAA Men's Final Four!

In the end, Tate picked Kansas to defeat UCLA in the national title game, while Titus predicted that Kentucky would beat Arizona for the trophy.

For more analysis of the tournament — plus Moses' picks! — watch the full video!

Follow Titus & Tate on Twitter and YouTube, and check out CBB on FOX on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: Title odds for every team in March Madness
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Title odds for every team in March Madness

2 hours ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Historical review of past March Madness champions
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Historical review of past March Madness champions

6 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: 10 observations from the men's bracket
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: 10 observations from the men's bracket

18 hours ago
2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament By The Numbers
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament By The Numbers

21 hours ago
March Madness 2022: Let the bracket busting begin!
College Basketball

March Madness 2022: Let the bracket busting begin!

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes