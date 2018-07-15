Watch France fans go absolutely bonkers after their team reclaimed the lead over Croatia
Video Details
What a scene in Paris after Antoine Griezmann rolled in the penalty to give France a 2-1 lead over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final.
[CROWD NOISES] [WHISTLE BLOWING]
[CHEERING]
[FAINT MUSIC IN BACKGROUND]
[HORNS PLAYING FAINTLY]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices