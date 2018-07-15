Griezmann rolls in the penalty after VAR to put France back in front
- Antoine Griezmann
- croatia
- Croatia
- FIFA World Cup
- france
- France
- France
- La Liga
- soccer
- UEFA Europa League
- Vardar Skopje
-
What a goal! VAR resulted in a penalty after a Croatia handball, and Antoine Griezmann capitalized to put France back in front. Sponsored by adidas.
[WHISTLE] ANNOUNCER: Griezmann dances once again. France leads once again. Another look at the penalty. It was the hand of Persic, the left hand. And then it's Antoine Griezmann, cool, calm, just tuck it away and sends Subasic the wrong way. He goes early, gets off his line to jump. And Antoine Griezmann just rolls it in down to the goalkeeper's right. That gets France a 2-1 advantage.
