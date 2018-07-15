[WHISTLE] ANNOUNCER: Griezmann dances once again. France leads once again. Another look at the penalty. It was the hand of Persic, the left hand. And then it's Antoine Griezmann, cool, calm, just tuck it away and sends Subasic the wrong way. He goes early, gets off his line to jump. And Antoine Griezmann just rolls it in down to the goalkeeper's right. That gets France a 2-1 advantage.