PRINCE OF QUEENS: I'm Colombian. I love Colombian music and I love Colombian culture, and it's something about Colombia and playing in the World Cup that there's this adrenaline when the game is happening.

CAROLINA OLIVEROS: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

NINO LENTO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

PRINCE OF QUEENS: Combo Chimbita was like a really free experiment, you know? Because we all like a lot of different kinds of music and stuff.

DILEMASTRONAUTA: We just got together and started jamming and improvising.

- [SINGING IN SPANISH]

CAROLINA OLIVEROS: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

DILEMASTRONAUTA: Huge chunk of our social media, online presence, and clicks comes from South America.

CAROLINA OLIVEROS: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

PRINCE OF QUEENS: In a way, I was trying to reimagine not only where we come from, but also where we are.

- Wow. [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SINGING IN SPANISH]

[SPEAKING SPANISH]

- I watched one of the games with Felipe, but he's just too much. He just gets too much. He starts screaming and--

PRINCE OF QUEENS: I do get really crazy with the World Cup. It just brings out this really crazy energy inside of me. It's the fun part of the World Cup. It's not necessarily winning or losing, but it's like a celebration, you know?

[PERCUSSIVE MUSIC]

I didn't really appreciate Colombian and Latin music until I was like here in New York, you know, in Queens, being like, this is what I like, this is amazing. This is what makes me feel, like, identified.

DILEMASTRONAUTA: I think music chose me. I'm probably just the result of all the music I've heard in my life, thanks to my parents and the bus drivers in Colombia.

CAROLINA OLIVEROS: [SPEAKING SPANISH]