ANNOUNCER 1: The ensuing corner, swung. It hit a frame, the opening goal, Samuel Umtiti. Is that the goal that puts France in the World Cup Final?

[SPEAKING FRENCH]

ANNOUNCER 2: From a corner kick, Umtiti runs to the near post. Fellaini doesn't get out quickly enough. You see him scrambling there. The positioning, he starts to deep.

But what a header this is. Just to glance it on at the near post to that back post. And how about this? Nobody on the post yet again for Belgium.

Nobody to deal with that. They had numbers in the middle. And Umtiti gives France the lead.