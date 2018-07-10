Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith discuss France’s 1-0 semifinal win over Belgium | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today

Video Details

Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith, Ian Wright, and Rob Stone discuss France's 1-0 win over Belgium off a set-piece goal by Samuel Umtiti. France reaches their first final since 2006, and will face the winner of the second semi-final match between Croatia and England on Sunday. Belgium will play the third place match on Saturday.

