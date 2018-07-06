[MUSIC PLAYING] [CHEERING]

JP: Driven up, looking for an equalizer. Save Lloris!

TONY: Oh, what a save here by Hugo Lloris!

[CHEERING]

JP: That's as good as it gets.

TONY: Save of the tournament, JP, right here. Almost a similar play that we just saw on the goal. Then the instinct to get right back up. Godín with the opportunity. He's trying to roof it here. And look at that save at full extension. Not much else he can do with it, and he's just enough of a hindrance there for Godín.