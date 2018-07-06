Watch Neymar, Lukaku and their squads react to Belgium eliminating Brazil from the FIFA World Cup™
Belgium advances to the semifinals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ with a 2-1 win over Brazil and Neymar. See how the stars, their teammates and the fans reacted to the result.
COMMENTATOR 1: --is the winner as it stands as they [INAUDIBLE] it out.
COMMENTATOR 2: They're feeling it. They are feeling it.
[CHEERING]
Every time we think we have a clear favorite here in Russia, they seem to get themselves knocked out. Germany's World Cup ended here. Argentina's World Cup ended here. As will Brazil's, unless they can grab a goal, and whatever is left on the referee's watch-- or is he going to blow for ball time right now? He is! Belgium's golden generation moves on. They've beaten Brazil! They're going to play France in a World Cup semifinal.
COMMENTATOR 1: And I tell you what, John, they deserve every ounce of what they have earned tonight on this field. Roberto Martinez got his tactics right. His big players turned up with big moments when they needed, and they are moving on.
COMMENTATOR 2: Courtois among the heroes. His highlight reel saved deep in the stoppage time preserves the victory for a second ever semifinal appearance for Belgium in a World Cup. Let's send you back to our studio in Red Square, as it finishes here in Kazan Belgium 2, Brazil 1.
COMMENTATOR 1: Courtois and company continue to celebrate. And the big three are done here in Russia.
