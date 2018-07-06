Why Croatia will knock Russia out of the FIFA World Cup™
Ian Joy tells you why Luka Modric and Croatia will knock Russia out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™
IAN JOY: Croatia to end Russia's run.
This match preview is powered by Slack.
Congratulations once again to Russia, who managed to knock out Spain from the World Cup. What an incredible feat that is.
They showed team spirit and class. Individual brilliance is what they possessed.
Will it be enough for them to get past Croatia? I'm not so sure about that.
Croatia, however, were disappointing against Denmark. They relied on penalty kicks to make it all the way through. In the end, Croatia need to be better.
Rakitic, Perisic, both of those players looked very tired. And one man in particular didn't have an impact that I felt like he could have, and that was Modric.
You need to rest up, Croatia, because Mandzukic and Rebic need those chances to be created for them. Russia, again, in front of their own fans have every chance to go through. But Croatia are the underdogs, and they will continue to do so.
I'm going for Croatia. I have to, by one goal to nil. It's a close one.
