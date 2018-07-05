ANNOUNCER: France to topple Uruguay's hopes. This match preview is powered by Slack.

- Let's face it, the player of the round of 16 was Kylian Mbappe. Not only did he create a big name for himself, he has proven to the world that he is an absolute superstar. His performance was top class. His goals, his flair, his pace. It was brilliant.

And that trend will need to continue for France to have a big chance against Uruguay, who are a team that are so solid defensively they've only conceded one goal up until now in the tournament. With Suarez being a real threat up top there and now Cavani scoring goals, Uruguay have every chance of scoring against this front side.

However, I bet France to be my favorites to go all the way to the final and I stick by that decision. Matuidi is no longer available; he's suspended. So Tolisso comes in and he better do a job next to Kante. France to win it by three goals to one.